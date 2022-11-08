Yes, there was once a Lyme Disease vaccine, and it was pulled from the market due to “poor sales” after seeming to generate symptoms that mimicked the disease

Twenty five years ago there was a vaccine marketed for Lyme disease called LYMErix, by SmithKline Beecham (later became GSK), and was approved by the FDA, but pulled from market just 4 years later, in 2002, for — get this — poor sales. Adverse events and side effects from the Lyme vaccine are nearly IDENTICAL to the long list of ailments, complaints, and health trauma experienced by people with Lyme disease. How ironic. A vaccine for a disease called Chronic Lyme Disease (that doesn't exist according to the CDC) causes symptoms that match what the infection causes. How convenient for Big Pharma, and they say that natural health advocates are the conspiracy theorists? Keep reading. It gets even better.

Lyme vaccine caused arthritis, fatigue, neurocognitive dysfunction – the very same Lyme disease symptoms the vaccine was supposed to prevent or cure

Imagine if you had a horrible migraine and an excruciating back ache, and the doctor prescribed medication that causes horrible migraines and intolerable back ache, would you take it? What about a vaccine? Would you take that?

Possibly the most useless, absurd, dangerous vaccine ever made (until the Covid clot shots came along) was the Lymerix Lyme Disease vaccine (Recombinant OspA). In just the first two years, nearly a thousand serious adverse events were reported and a class action lawsuit filed, because the vaccine caused the SAME SYMPTOMS as the disease, including neurocognitive dysfunction, muscle pain, joint pain, fatigue, numbness, severe headache, backache, hives, difficulty breathing, swollen throat and tongue, weakness, chills, loss of vision (tunnel vision), irregular or pounding heart beats, dizziness, confusion, and of course, trouble walking.

Word got out. Sales plummeted. It was a scam. The vaccine was a complete scam. The lawsuits outweighed the profits, so the vaccine got pulled from the market within four short years. A fake vaccine for a fake long-term disease the CDC doesn’t even recognize, and the Lyme disease controversy just keeps growing and growing.

Lyme disease is mostly spread from the bite of an infected tick. When treated early with antibiotic therapy, it rarely becomes a serious problem. Still, for every “disease” Big Pharma tries to manufacture a “vaccine” in order to make a fortune, since most Americans are sold ‘hook-line-and-sinker’ on every jab recommended by the CDC, ever, including the Fauci Flu jabs for kids.

In 1998, the recombinant Lyme vaccine came out, named LYMErix™, claiming to reduce new infections by 80%, but it was all a lie. A scam. If that had been true, there’s no way it would have been pulled from market entirely just 3 years later, voluntarily, by the manufacturer. Why was it pulled? Media coverage and lawsuits. In other words, the risks of getting the LYMErix™ jab far outweighed the purported benefits, if any, and that was all she wrote.

The fake news media and the medical industrial complex just keeps pushing propaganda to sell more toxic medications and new vaccines that don’t work, but rather exacerbate the symptoms of the disease. It’s just like coronavirus now, where the virus causes much of the same health detriment that the so-called “vaccine” induces, including chronic inflammation.

Question science, especially when corrupt pharma companies are involved in manufacturing vaccines for unidentifiable and unverifiable diseases

Most of the conspiracy theories about medicine and vaccines are concocted and purported by the very companies and organizations that make millions (sometimes billions) in profit off of snake oil and quack-vax “science.” The pharma industrial complex works in tandem with mass media to sell dangerous and experimental concoctions as “safe and effective” treatments.

Patients are victims of lab-concocted diseases, fabricated diseases, and adulterated treatments that cause disorder and spread MORE disease. There are even Lyme pseudo-specialists that call themselves Lyme doctors, who treat chronic Lyme disease and ’employ’ their patients to spread the word about their business. CLD patients are even encouraged to threaten anyone contesting the fake long-term syndrome. Consider that it’s the vaccines and medications causing all these long-term side effects, “CLD” (Long Lyme), and the dreaded “Long Covid.”

Sure, Lyme disease is a well-researched infection caused by Borrelia and often spread through a vector, like ticks, but there are short-term therapies that are effective for treatment. All this talk of post-Lyme late disease and CLD syndrome is just another revenue-generator for big pharma at the guinea-pig-populace’ expense (health and wallet).

Tune your internet dial to NaturalMedicine.news for more tips on how to use natural remedies for preventative medicine and for healing, instead of succumbing to Big Pharma for toxic injections that spread disease and disorder.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

LymeScience.org

Spectator.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

RXlist.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

