Mysterious clots that are killing people caused by covid jab spike proteins, paper reveals

A two-part paper released by Drs. Yuhong Dong and Jordan Vaughn dives deep into the phenomenon of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” clots, including how they form, how to detect them early, and how to effectively treat them.

In case you missed it, Operation Warp Speed unleashed a deadly pandemic of jab-induced clots, which appear to be made of strange materials that are not blood. Independent scientists are dissecting these fibrous clots and reporting their findings, which are nothing short of shocking.

One of them is Dr. Jane Ruby, who appeared on the “Health Ranger Report” (HRR) to discuss their “self-assembling” nature and the presence of “nanowires,” which are apparently getting implanting into the bodies of the “fully vaccinated.”

Dong and Vaughn cite the findings of licensed embalmer Larry Mills, who describes the objects as “strange clots” that have been appearing inside cadaver bodies ever “since the covid outbreak.”

“These clots are very rubbery feeling and very long as they exit the veins that we use during the embalming procedure,” Mills, a funeral director in Alabama, told The Epoch Times. “They really appear to be like earthworms. I have never seen this in my career until now.”

Another embalmer who reported similar findings is Richard Hirschman, who also appeared on HRR recently to draw attention to this phenomenon. Prior to the scamdemic, only 5-10 percent of dead bodies contained these clots, but now it is more than half, he says.

“I can tell you with certainty that the clots Richard has shown online are a phenomenon that I have not witnessed until probably the middle of last year,” said another licensed embalmer who chose to remain anonymous.

“That is pretty much all I have to say about it. I have no knowledge as to what is causing the clots, but they did seemingly start showing up around the middle of 2021.”

Spike proteins are the “first domino toppled” in the formation of covid shot clots

Unpacking the nature of these clots and how they form is an ongoing thing, but this latest study points specifically at spike proteins as one of the many “non-traditional” pathways through which they develop.

Since they supposedly invade epithelium cells directly, spike proteins are the “first domino toppled” in the formation of these strange and unusual clots, Dong and Vaughn say.

“Subsequent cascade effects finally cause the blood clotting,” they wrote in an exposé for the Times.

The official story is that SARS-CoV-2, which has still never been isolated, enters human cells via a protein receptor called the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE2. Endothelial cells (ECs) just so happen to express an abundance of ACE2, residing on the inner surface of every blood vessel throughout the body.

This “mak[es] them a direct target of the virus infection,” according to Dong and Vaughn, who point to other research suggesting that the spike protein itself directly damages the structure and function of ECs, including by impairing the mitochondria and downregulating ACE2, which is meant to protect ECs.

“Researchers observed that both the S1 and S2 parts of the spike protein can induce human ECs to express a peak of pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL6, IL1B, TNF-alpha, and chemokines CXCL1, and CXCL2),” the duo writes.

“Subsequently, the release of cytokines initiates the switch-like molecule (E-selectin) on the endothelial cell membrane, allowing them to attach with immune cells, thereby initiating subsequent disease processes.”

Spike proteins also appear to activate inflammation in ECs, inducing a breakdown of connective proteins between ECs and blood vessels, effectively disrupting the proper function of the entire circulatory system.

Spike proteins “may be only the tip of the iceberg,” experts warn

In short, spike proteins tip the first domino, which then hits the second, followed by the third, until clots form to such a degree that the victim dies an often sudden and gruesome death.

Calling spike proteins the “smoking gun” in this disturbing shot clot phenomenon, Dong and Vaughn say that what they have uncovered is only just the tip of the iceberg.

“There are many more events that could be attributed to the clotting issues including sudden death, cardiovascular events, cardiac death, stroke, disabilities, thrombotic events, etc.,” they say.

“Blood vessels are in all our organs. The vessel problems could explain a wide range of symptoms from the dysfunction to mild decline of our brain, heart, lung, and extremities.”

So what can a person do to overcome the health damage caused by covid injections? The first and most obvious answer is to not get jabbed in the first place. This will protect you against any type of jab-induced cardiovascular failure.

If you already got jabbed, check out our earlier coverage highlighting the merits of green tea (epigallocatechin gallate), zinc, and hydroxychloroquine, three remedies that have helped many people overcome damage caused by the plandemic.

There is also evidence to suggest that certain healing molecules in broccoli can help the body overcome spike protein damage specifically in the brain, which is another vital organ where spike proteins accumulate and cause brain damage (i.e., dementia and cognitive failure).

“This only affects people who got the jabs, not those who have just had covid,” noted a commenter about how a simple “positive” test for the Fauci Flu without any injections will not result in the formation of these deadly clots.

The latest news coverage about covid clot shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

