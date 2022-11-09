Moms for Liberty says NO AMNESTY for covid tyrants who committed “crimes against children”

In response to American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president Randi Weingarten’s endorsement of The Atlantic for demanding “amnesty” for covid criminals, Moms for Liberty co-founders Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice are saying no way.

In a statement to the independent media, Descovich and Justice explained that Weingarten endorsed the Atlantic piece because she knows that she herself is one of the criminals who deserves to be punished for her crimes against children.

“No amnesty for the people that committed crimes against children,” Justice is quoted as saying to Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily. (Related: Remember when Weingarten decided to remove her face muzzle during a speech in violation of local mandates because supposedly nobody could hear her?)

“Of course Randi Weingarten [president of American Federation of Teachers] wants to forgive and forget everything that happened during COVID, because she was a key player,” Descovich added to the conversation.

“She kept schools closed. What unions did to children for over a year, in some places, and continuing in some places, between forced masking, quarantining for weeks and months on end, to these children – it is not easily going to be forgotten.”

Weingarten’s abuse of children “destroyed their lives,” Moms for Liberty says

For two years, America’s school children were forced to wear covid veils (face masks), stay away from their peers, and live under the heavy boot of medical tyranny – all because of tyrants like Weingarten who thought they would get away with it.

“It destroyed children’s lives,” Descovich says.

“The trajectory for children that lost two years of education, when you look at the NAEP [National Assessment of Educational Progress] scores, you know, chances are a lot of these kids are not going to be able to graduate and their future is dismal because of women like her. So of course she wants to put it behind us and forget everything that has happened, but parents are not going to be able to do that very easily.”

What Descovich is referring to, here, is something called the Nation’s Report Card, which shows that scamdemic-related school closures led to children’s reading and math scores plummeting to the lowest levels in American history.

“The truth of the matter is – you know, Tina said they won’t be able to graduate,” Justice interjected. “The truth is they probably will, because the metrics are being changed, and they’re making it easier and easier to graduate.”

“We have, you know, declining student engagement, declining attendance, declining achievement scores, and yet graduation rates have never been higher. And so that just shows you this is a system that’s very intent on protecting itself. The union is very invested in protecting the system, and they want you to focus on what I like to call the alphabet soup: The CRT / SEL / DEI, ‘If only children felt safe and valued, if only this, if only that, then they could learn.’”

In other words, children in America are no longer learning reading, writing, and arithmetic, and are instead getting a steady diet of LGBT indoctrination, “diversity, equity, and inclusion” reprogramming, and various other anti-white, anti-American propaganda.

Together with the National Education Association (NEA), the AFT has reportedly pulled in some half a billion dollars in dues, nearly all of which ends up going towards far-left political causes.

“They are promoting radical progressive ideology in this country – they are so far away from their core issue of public education,” Descovich added about these two groups.

The latest news about the push for justice against the covid criminals can be found at Plague.info.

