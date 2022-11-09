NO AMNESTY: Covid forgiveness comes AFTER the tyrants are fully brought to justice and good governance is restored

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.In order to even begin the process of officially putting an end to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) nightmare that destroyed millions of lives over the course of several years, those responsible for these crimes against humanity must be punished.

It is not enough to just say sorry and move on, as some, including Emily Oster of The Atlantic, are now saying. What needs to happen now is that Oster and the rest of her ilk receive punishment for what they did, just like other criminals are tried and prosecuted for their crimes.

This is not something that we can just forgive and forget about, despite Oster’s pleas for the world to just turn the other cheek. There must be justice, and it must be swift and to the full extent of the law in every instance. (Related: The group Moms for Liberty is saying no amnesty for covid criminals who committed “crimes against children.”)

Oster and others would have us believe that they all just made an innocent mistake and were confused – that it was all just a big misunderstanding. Mask mandates that suffocated children all day; “vaccine” mandates that cost people their jobs – these things were just a little oopsie that should now be forgotten about, we are told.

There can be NO AMNESTY for the covid criminals

If we simply let these serious crimes against humanity go without pursuing any kind of justice, these covid criminals will just do it all again in the future after cooking up their next scheme.

If we fail to deliver the proper repercussions to the monsters who destroyed our lives, our families, and our children, then those same monsters will simply be emboldened to pull more authoritarian stunts in the years to come.

“Emily Oster wants us to forgive each other, but it isn’t hate they dished out to us,” writes Lew Rockwell. “If it had been, that hate might be forgiven. If they hated us because they didn’t know any better – and now they don’t hate us anymore because they know better – well, that can be forgiven.”

“However, contempt is not something that can be ‘forgiven’ by the formerly contemptible. Their contempt for us has nothing to do with us, and it isn’t our problem. Their contempt for us should be eliminated – not by our ‘forgiveness’ which is irrelevant – but by their own internal change, their own decisions, individually, that we are at least their equals, and quite possibly, in the case of the COVID policy fiasco, examples they could and should have followed, rather than condemned.”

If Oster and others like her are truly serious with their sentiments, then they must be willing to be held accountable for what they did with no amnesty. Here is a condensed version of the 12-step plan that Rockwell proposes, in paragraph form:

The covid tyrants must admit they fell prey to false government messaging and turn their lives over to “a Power greater than themselves” that is capable of restoring their sanity. They then need to take a full moral inventory of themselves to see how and why they were led to think the way they did and push tyranny on the masses.

They then need to humbly repent before God while making a full list of every person they harmed in order to “make amends to them all.” This must then be followed up with a lifestyle of constant soul-searching, as well as prayer and supplication with God to seek guidance about how to never again inflict this type of harm on other people.

“So far, none of this is being addressed,” Rockwell says.

More of the latest news about the covid fiasco can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LewRockwell.com

DrEddyMD.com

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.