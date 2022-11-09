NO AMNESTY: Covid forgiveness comes AFTER the tyrants are fully brought to justice and good governance is restored

In order to even begin the process of officially putting an end to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) nightmare that destroyed millions of lives over the course of several years, those responsible for these crimes against humanity must be punished.

It is not enough to just say sorry and move on, as some, including Emily Oster of The Atlantic, are now saying. What needs to happen now is that Oster and the rest of her ilk receive punishment for what they did, just like other criminals are tried and prosecuted for their crimes.

This is not something that we can just forgive and forget about, despite Oster’s pleas for the world to just turn the other cheek. There must be justice, and it must be swift and to the full extent of the law in every instance. (Related: The group Moms for Liberty is saying no amnesty for covid criminals who committed “crimes against children.”)

Oster and others would have us believe that they all just made an innocent mistake and were confused – that it was all just a big misunderstanding. Mask mandates that suffocated children all day; “vaccine” mandates that cost people their jobs – these things were just a little oopsie that should now be forgotten about, we are told.

There can be NO AMNESTY for the covid criminals

If we simply let these serious crimes against humanity go without pursuing any kind of justice, these covid criminals will just do it all again in the future after cooking up their next scheme.

If we fail to deliver the proper repercussions to the monsters who destroyed our lives, our families, and our children, then those same monsters will simply be emboldened to pull more authoritarian stunts in the years to come.

“Emily Oster wants us to forgive each other, but it isn’t hate they dished out to us,” writes Lew Rockwell. “If it had been, that hate might be forgiven. If they hated us because they didn’t know any better – and now they don’t hate us anymore because they know better – well, that can be forgiven.”

“However, contempt is not something that can be ‘forgiven’ by the formerly contemptible. Their contempt for us has nothing to do with us, and it isn’t our problem. Their contempt for us should be eliminated – not by our ‘forgiveness’ which is irrelevant – but by their own internal change, their own decisions, individually, that we are at least their equals, and quite possibly, in the case of the COVID policy fiasco, examples they could and should have followed, rather than condemned.”

If Oster and others like her are truly serious with their sentiments, then they must be willing to be held accountable for what they did with no amnesty. Here is a condensed version of the 12-step plan that Rockwell proposes, in paragraph form:

The covid tyrants must admit they fell prey to false government messaging and turn their lives over to “a Power greater than themselves” that is capable of restoring their sanity. They then need to take a full moral inventory of themselves to see how and why they were led to think the way they did and push tyranny on the masses.

They then need to humbly repent before God while making a full list of every person they harmed in order to “make amends to them all.” This must then be followed up with a lifestyle of constant soul-searching, as well as prayer and supplication with God to seek guidance about how to never again inflict this type of harm on other people.

“So far, none of this is being addressed,” Rockwell says.

More of the latest news about the covid fiasco can be found at Pandemic.news.

