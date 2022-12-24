FDA comes clean about covid-19 vaccines and formation of clots – two years too late

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is finally coming clean about covid-19 vaccines causing clots, but it's two years too late, and FDA officials still refuse to take the jabs off the market.

Americans have been manipulated and coerced to take over 613 million doses of a fake vaccine that doesn’t prevent infection and only causes more health issues. According to the newly released V-safe data and Pfizer’s emergency use authorization (EUA) application, the FDA knew about these serious adverse events during the clinical trials and the initial rollout, but the agency granted EUA for Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine in December 2020 and promoted falsehoods about the experimental jab for nearly two years.

FDA’s medical malfeasance is haunting the world now

Knowing full well that the covid jab was permanently injuring people and causing hospitalizations, the agency arrogantly granted FULL approval for the Pfizer jab (Comirnaty) in August 2021. These prideful acts of medical malfeasance were taken to force greater vaccine uptake across society, especially in the military – which already had a system of mandates in place to treat soldiers like expendable guinea pigs. The policy goals of the time were not to provide a safe and effective vaccine, but to eliminate “vaccine hesitancy” and provide a “pathway to reopening.” Because of these illegal acts of coercion, the FDA took part in a criminal conspiracy to deprive Americans of informed consent and threaten their inherent rights, all while pushing out a pharmaceutical product that pose serious health risks. These health risks – which include heart inflammation, blood clots, and immune failure – far outweigh any hypothetical risks of a virus of undefined origin, that had significantly mutated into obscurity several times over.

Regardless, by October of 2022, upwards of 70 percent of the U.S. population had already taken at least one dose of covid-19 mRNA vaccine, reprogramming their cells for inflammation and cardio-toxic effects. Around the world, 12.7 billion doses have been administered across 184 countries. Millions of people have learned the hard way that the FDA, the CDC, the NIH, etc. are run by a bunch of bought-off liars and cowards who pushed out harmful propaganda that led to mass harm.

From pulmonary embolism to intravascular coagulation, covid jabs have permanently damaged human health

In the study, FDA researchers looked at data on 17.4 million elderly Americans who took the fake vaccine. The data, taken from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), included 34.6 million doses administered between December 10, 2020 and January 16, 2022.

The researchers looked at 14 different health outcomes for Medicare Fee-for-Service beneficiaries aged 65 or older who received a covid-19 vaccine. When a negative health outcome met a certain statistical threshold post-vaccination, it was flagged as a vaccine risk. Sadly enough, the FDA uses probability variables that disregard thousands of cases of blood clotting in vaccinated individuals. In this way, the FDA normalizes serious health issues after vaccination unless the magnitude of these health issues reaches their threshold for concern. Notwithstanding, medical professionals are less likely to submit a vaccine injury report to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) if the FDA and CDC do not warn about the medical issue in the first place. Still, there have been approximately 4,214 reports of post-vaccination pulmonary embolism following covid-19 vaccination reported to VAERS as of Dec. 9, 2022.

The first four negative outcomes from the study were announced on July 12, 2021. These outcomes included pulmonary embolism, acute myocardial infarction, immune thrombocytopenia, and disseminated intravascular coagulation. Even though these blood clotting disorders were a serious risk, the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s Comirnaty a month later, allowing for insidious, unlawful vaccine mandates in the military.

By the Fall of 2021, the government was falsely advertising a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” while tens of thousands of hospitalizations were occurring for vaccine-induced blood clotting disorders. By January 15, 2022, the Medicare data included 9,065 cases of acute myocardial infarction (lack of oxygen to the heart) in elderly vaccinated patients. The data also included 6,346 cases of pulmonary embolism (blood clotting in the lungs), 1,064 cases of immune thrombocytopenia, and 263 cases of the coagulation.

While these serious health issues plagued the population for nearly two years, the FDA refuses to take any action against the covid-19 vaccine or issue any further warnings. The FDA asserts that the findings “are still under investigation and require more robust study.” Mockingly, the FDA still “strongly believes the potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the potential risks of COVID-19 infection.”

