Steve Kirsch: Celine Dion’s stiff-person syndrome almost certainly caused by COVID-19 vaccine

The stiff-person syndrome (SPS) suffered by singer Celine Dion is a serious side effect of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, according to vaccine safety advocate Steve Kirsch.

The Canadian singer confirmed her SPS diagnosis in a video posted on Instagram, adding that she had postponed dates for her 2023 European tour due to the condition. The neurological disorder, which affects roughly one or two out of every one million people, caused the muscle spasms she is suffering from.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” Dion said. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.” (Related: Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a known adverse reaction of covid injections.)

According to NBC News, people with SPS “often experience rigidity in their torso and limbs, as well as severe muscle spasms that can cause them to fall down. The spasms can occur at random or be triggered by certain stimuli, including loud noises, touch and emotional distress.”

Dr. Richard Nowak of Yale School of Medicine explained the mechanism behind the muscle spasms involved in SPS.

“There’s a massive firing that’s occurring from the central nervous system, down through the spinal cord, down through the nerves as the plug into the muscles,” he said. “It’s causing them to become rigid or go into spasm, which equals the stiffness.”

Nowak added that SPS “has a range of severity, from quite mild – easily managed with a little bit of medication – to quite severe that can have folks disabled from it.”

Dr. Simon Helfgott of Harvard Medical School, meanwhile, remarked that SPS is harder to treat than other autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis or Crohn’s disease. He added that there is no cure for SPS.

Kirsch: There’s 99.6 percent chance COVID-19 shot caused Dion’s SPS

“Did she just get unlucky? Nope, she got vaccinated,” the vaccine safety advocate wrote. “My calculations … estimate that there is [a] 99.6 percent it was the COVID-19 vaccine which caused her injury.”

Kirsch pointed out that SPS is a known listed side effect of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 shot. He added that the New York-based vaccine maker was aware of the adverse reaction as early as February 2021.

“Pfizer knew about this potential side effect likely before Dion was vaccinated. But they have no duty to disclose that because hey, it’s a ‘safe and effective vaccine’ with ‘only mild side effects.’”

He also blasted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for turning a blind eye to these serious reactions “because that would create vaccine hesitancy.” Kirsch commented: “The FDA simply looks the other way for safety issues. That’s the way ‘science’ is done.”

“So the FDA and Pfizer clearly know and told the public nothing. They aren’t liable for any damages, even if they didn’t give anyone informed consent by revealing all the side effects.”

The vaccine safety advocate admitted that he does not know if the singer behind “My Heart Will Go On” and “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” was injected with the Pfizer mRNA shot. But data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showed that the COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the majority of SPS cases.

According to VAERS figures, the COVID-19 vaccines were linked to 17 out of 32 SPS cases. Eleven of the 32 cases in the reporting system were linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines.

“If you get SPS [post-vaccination], there is a 99.6 chance it was from the vaccines. The numbers for SPS over 30 years only implicate the COVID-19 and HPV vaccines. In other words, math says that the chance that Dion got SPS from the vaccine is 99.6 percent,” Kirsch explained.

“In short, it is almost certain that Celine Dion is vaccine-injured.”

Watch this G News report about the vaccine damage suffered by Celine Dion.

This video is from the Chinese taking down EVIL CCP channel on Brighteon.com.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

NBCNews.com

Rumble.com

