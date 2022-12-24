Steve Kirsch: Celine Dion’s stiff-person syndrome almost certainly caused by COVID-19 vaccine

The stiff-person syndrome (SPS) suffered by singer Celine Dion is a serious side effect of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, according to vaccine safety advocate Steve Kirsch.

The Canadian singer confirmed her SPS diagnosis in a video posted on Instagram, adding that she had postponed dates for her 2023 European tour due to the condition. The neurological disorder, which affects roughly one or two out of every one million people, caused the muscle spasms she is suffering from.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” Dion said. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.” (Related: Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a known adverse reaction of covid injections.)

According to NBC News, people with SPS “often experience rigidity in their torso and limbs, as well as severe muscle spasms that can cause them to fall down. The spasms can occur at random or be triggered by certain stimuli, including loud noises, touch and emotional distress.”

Dr. Richard Nowak of Yale School of Medicine explained the mechanism behind the muscle spasms involved in SPS.

“There’s a massive firing that’s occurring from the central nervous system, down through the spinal cord, down through the nerves as the plug into the muscles,” he said. “It’s causing them to become rigid or go into spasm, which equals the stiffness.”

Nowak added that SPS “has a range of severity, from quite mild – easily managed with a little bit of medication – to quite severe that can have folks disabled from it.”

Dr. Simon Helfgott of Harvard Medical School, meanwhile, remarked that SPS is harder to treat than other autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis or Crohn’s disease. He added that there is no cure for SPS.

Kirsch: There’s 99.6 percent chance COVID-19 shot caused Dion’s SPS

“Did she just get unlucky? Nope, she got vaccinated,” the vaccine safety advocate wrote. “My calculations … estimate that there is [a] 99.6 percent it was the COVID-19 vaccine which caused her injury.”

Kirsch pointed out that SPS is a known listed side effect of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 shot. He added that the New York-based vaccine maker was aware of the adverse reaction as early as February 2021.

“Pfizer knew about this potential side effect likely before Dion was vaccinated. But they have no duty to disclose that because hey, it’s a ‘safe and effective vaccine’ with ‘only mild side effects.’”

He also blasted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for turning a blind eye to these serious reactions “because that would create vaccine hesitancy.” Kirsch commented: “The FDA simply looks the other way for safety issues. That’s the way ‘science’ is done.”

“So the FDA and Pfizer clearly know and told the public nothing. They aren’t liable for any damages, even if they didn’t give anyone informed consent by revealing all the side effects.”

The vaccine safety advocate admitted that he does not know if the singer behind “My Heart Will Go On” and “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” was injected with the Pfizer mRNA shot. But data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showed that the COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the majority of SPS cases.

According to VAERS figures, the COVID-19 vaccines were linked to 17 out of 32 SPS cases. Eleven of the 32 cases in the reporting system were linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines.

“If you get SPS [post-vaccination], there is a 99.6 chance it was from the vaccines. The numbers for SPS over 30 years only implicate the COVID-19 and HPV vaccines. In other words, math says that the chance that Dion got SPS from the vaccine is 99.6 percent,” Kirsch explained.

“In short, it is almost certain that Celine Dion is vaccine-injured.”

Watch this G News report about the vaccine damage suffered by Celine Dion.

https://rumble.com/v223is4-will-celine-dion-be-the-one-to-change-the-vaccine-situations-in-canada.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756

This video is from the Chinese taking down EVIL CCP channel on Brighteon.com.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

NBCNews.com

Rumble.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

