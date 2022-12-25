VP of German Parliament calls for full investigation into covid “vaccine” injuries and deaths

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.Following the discovery that upwards of 30 percent of all deaths that he and his team have evaluated are linked to covid “vaccination,” Bundestag (German federal parliament) vice president Wolfgang Kubicki is calling for a full investigatory autopsy to be conducted on all deceased who died shortly after getting the needle.

All unexplained deaths that occur within 14 days post-injection need to be looked at with a fine-toothed comb, Kubicki argues. He wants all such cases to also be automatically registered as a suspected covid jab-related case with the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI).

Investigating a “link between vaccination, myocarditis, and death is imperative,” the Free Democratic Party (FDP) politician said.

In a speech, Kubicki referenced a recently published study by Peter Schirmacher, the chief pathologist at the Heidelberg University Clinic. That study, mentioned earlier, found that at least 30 percent of all deaths are now occurring not long after the deceased got “vaccinated” for covid.

“We are talking about a relevant number that makes it necessary to approach this problem systematically,” Kubicki said, adding that health authorities need to “regularly” conduct autopsies on all people who die within two weeks of injection.

“That also makes sense because the conditional approval of these vaccines took place under enormous time pressure,” he added. (Related: Earlier this year, German Dr. Sonja Reitz pegged covid jabs as the cause of her country’s “excess death” problem.)

Germany health policy spokesman says Schirmacher study “shows how little we know” about covid jabs even after two years

If covid shots were really safe and effective as claimed, none of this would be bubbling to the surface like this. The fact that it is shows that something went seriously wrong – probably by design, based on all that we now know.

Tino Sorge, the health policy spokesman for the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), a prominent political party, believes that the Schirmacher study should serve as a serious wake-up call to German politicians to get their butts in gear and actually investigate these things already.

“Two years after the first covid vaccination, it is high time for a more open approach to vaccination side effects and vaccination damage,” Sorge said, adding that the study itself is worrying “because it shows how little we know about the risks of the vaccines even after two years.”

Now is the time, Sorge added, to start aggressively collecting and publishing all data associated with injuries and deaths potentially caused by covid shots. To not do this is to continue putting public health at risk with experimental chemical and biological drugs.

Schirmacher himself also spoke to WELT, a German media outlet, warning that much more research is necessary to assess vaccine damage if public health is to be preserved from further devastation.

“There are important unanswered questions that should be clarified either through comprehensive registration of all undesirable effects or as part of further research in the sense of vaccination improvement, vaccination indication, and civil protection,” Schirmacher said.

“Are there any genetic factors or certain previous illnesses – for example Autoimmune diseases – that predispose to severe vaccination consequences? Vaccination consequences are vaccine-dependent – but which characteristics and components of the vaccine determine this? Do certain types of applications play a role?”

BILD, another German news outlet, likewise addressed the matter, drawing attention to the growing number of politicians who are demanding further investigations into covid jab safety.

In the comments, several readers wrote that this is more than just a “problem” – it is genocide.

“Every last criminal involved in unleashing these deadly poisons needs to hang,” one of them wrote.

The latest news coverage about covid injections can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

RAIRFoundation.com

DrEddyMD.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.