What SPREADS CANCER faster: Chemotherapy, radiation or Covid vaccines?

It’s a sad state of affairs in America, that when a patient goes to the doctor for medicine, treatments, vaccines, or even just diagnostic testing, their chances of getting cancer or spreading the cancer they already have greatly increase, and it’s all thanks to “modern medicine.” Allopathic is a bad, bad word in these parts, and if you don’t know what causes cancer, that comes highly recommended by doctors as “safe and effective,” then it’s like walking blindly into the forest at night. You’re just prey for the predators, and bad things happen.

What spreads cancer faster, the drip, medical imaging scans, or the Wuhan virus clot shots?

Physicians, scientists, and oncologists love to say everything they recommend or prescribe is “science-based,” so then let’s take a look at the science behind some treatments, medicines, and testing where the evidence-based research is clear that the risks far outweigh any benefits. We start this off with research conducted at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University that reveals chemotherapy spreads cancer throughout the body, causing an alarmingly high increase in cancer cells that circulate throughout the body, infesting new areas.

That means that doctors find cancer somewhere in the body, and their first line of treatment is flooding the body with chemicals that create new cancers and spread them throughout the body at a high rate. How is this “science-based” medicine? If there were a natural remedy that did that, it would certainly be banned from all use by the FDA, CDC, and AMA. Here’s a quote from the summary of the study: “the authors discovered that several types of chemotherapy can increase the amounts of TMEM complexes and circulating tumor cells in the bloodstream.”

Also, “chemotherapy, despite decreasing tumor size, increases the risk of metastatic dissemination.” That’s just repeat business for the cancer industrial complex. You can just hear the oncologist a few months later saying, “the cancer came back sir/ma’am, looks like you need stronger doses of chemo.”

Did you know that at least 25,000 Americans get cancer from medical radiation exposure every year?

Imagine, you go to the doctor or hospital to get medical scans for cancer, and those scans are exactly what give you cancer, even if you don’t have it yet. Medical imaging radiation causes DNA damage that leads to cancer, but doctors keep on with the keep on. Do they even care?

These health risks happen for the short term and in the long run. So whether the doctors have you undergo computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or X-ray scans, your body is experiencing ionizing radiation. In fact, one single CT scan can expose the body to 500 times the amount of radiation released by a single x-ray.

According to data, radiation exposure from medical scans accounts for 1.5 percent of all cancer cases in the United States, and CT scans (radiology and biomedical imaging) are responsible for the bulk of this high radiation exposure.

The most surprising cause of cancer? The Covid clot shots

Cancer cells feed off of toxins in the blood. They feed off sugar, alcohol, nicotine, GMOs, nitrates, artificial sweeteners, prescription drugs, heavy metal toxins, industrial chemicals, glyphosate, pesticides, fluoride, chlorine, and yes, virus-mimicking spike protein prions from the Fauci Flu jabs. As the spike proteins clog and clot the vascular system, less oxygen and nutrients are being delivered throughout the body.

Plus, spike proteins can prevent your own immune system from recognizing mutations of your cells when they divide, enabling cancer cells to develop and multiply uncontrollably and under the radar of your natural defense system. Research reveals that the Covid clot shots turn off your P-53 gene so your body can no longer fight against cancer. This catapults the growth of cancer cells, including tumors, and is referred to as Turbo Cancer.

The question remains, what causes and spreads cancer quicker, chemotherapy, radiation, or Covid jabs? Only time will tell. Tune your internet dial to NaturalMedicine.news for more tips on how to use natural remedies for preventative medicine and for healing, instead of succumbing to Big Pharma for toxic chemotherapy, radiation, and clot shots that cause new cancers to spread.

S.D. Wells

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

