What SPREADS CANCER faster: Chemotherapy, radiation or Covid vaccines?

There are already enough commonplace causes of cancer in the world that we certainly do not need forms of medicine to also cause the uncontrolled mutation, division, and multiplication of our own cells, that turn and attack our body. Consumers already have to sift through every product they buy, including food, beverages, personal care items, and cleaning supplies, searching for chemicals that cause cancer. If they don’t, it’s easy to wind up like one out of every three Americans, who gets cancer and has about a 50 percent chance of surviving it past five years.

It’s a sad state of affairs in America, that when a patient goes to the doctor for medicine, treatments, vaccines, or even just diagnostic testing, their chances of getting cancer or spreading the cancer they already have greatly increase, and it’s all thanks to “modern medicine.” Allopathic is a bad, bad word in these parts, and if you don’t know what causes cancer, that comes highly recommended by doctors as “safe and effective,” then it’s like walking blindly into the forest at night. You’re just prey for the predators, and bad things happen.

What spreads cancer faster, the drip, medical imaging scans, or the Wuhan virus clot shots?

Physicians, scientists, and oncologists love to say everything they recommend or prescribe is “science-based,” so then let’s take a look at the science behind some treatments, medicines, and testing where the evidence-based research is clear that the risks far outweigh any benefits. We start this off with research conducted at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University that reveals chemotherapy spreads cancer throughout the body, causing an alarmingly high increase in cancer cells that circulate throughout the body, infesting new areas.

That means that doctors find cancer somewhere in the body, and their first line of treatment is flooding the body with chemicals that create new cancers and spread them throughout the body at a high rate. How is this “science-based” medicine? If there were a natural remedy that did that, it would certainly be banned from all use by the FDA, CDC, and AMA. Here’s a quote from the summary of the study: “the authors discovered that several types of chemotherapy can increase the amounts of TMEM complexes and circulating tumor cells in the bloodstream.”

Also, “chemotherapy, despite decreasing tumor size, increases the risk of metastatic dissemination.” That’s just repeat business for the cancer industrial complex. You can just hear the oncologist a few months later saying, “the cancer came back sir/ma’am, looks like you need stronger doses of chemo.”

Did you know that at least 25,000 Americans get cancer from medical radiation exposure every year?

Imagine, you go to the doctor or hospital to get medical scans for cancer, and those scans are exactly what give you cancer, even if you don’t have it yet. Medical imaging radiation causes DNA damage that leads to cancer, but doctors keep on with the keep on. Do they even care?

These health risks happen for the short term and in the long run. So whether the doctors have you undergo computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or X-ray scans, your body is experiencing ionizing radiation. In fact, one single CT scan can expose the body to 500 times the amount of radiation released by a single x-ray.

According to data, radiation exposure from medical scans accounts for 1.5 percent of all cancer cases in the United States, and CT scans (radiology and biomedical imaging) are responsible for the bulk of this high radiation exposure.

The most surprising cause of cancer? The Covid clot shots

Cancer cells feed off of toxins in the blood. They feed off sugar, alcohol, nicotine, GMOs, nitrates, artificial sweeteners, prescription drugs, heavy metal toxins, industrial chemicals, glyphosate, pesticides, fluoride, chlorine, and yes, virus-mimicking spike protein prions from the Fauci Flu jabs. As the spike proteins clog and clot the vascular system, less oxygen and nutrients are being delivered throughout the body.

Plus, spike proteins can prevent your own immune system from recognizing mutations of your cells when they divide, enabling cancer cells to develop and multiply uncontrollably and under the radar of your natural defense system. Research reveals that the Covid clot shots turn off your P-53 gene so your body can no longer fight against cancer. This catapults the growth of cancer cells, including tumors, and is referred to as Turbo Cancer.

The question remains, what causes and spreads cancer quicker, chemotherapy, radiation, or Covid jabs? Only time will tell. Tune your internet dial to NaturalMedicine.news for more tips on how to use natural remedies for preventative medicine and for healing, instead of succumbing to Big Pharma for toxic chemotherapy, radiation, and clot shots that cause new cancers to spread.

S.D. Wells

