MIT professor and health analytics expert issues public call to STOP all mRNA vaccination immediately

A professor at MIT by the name of Retsef Levi put out a video that was shared by Dr. Aseem Malhotra calling on all mRNA "vaccination" programs around the world to end immediately for the safety of humanity.

A practitioner and academic with more than 30 years of experience in his fields of study, Levi explains in the video, which you can watch below, that covid injections have “completely failed” to do any of the things that were promised in Big Pharma’s advertising. (Related: Last year, Dr. Malhotra also called for all covid jabs to be immediately pulled from the market.)

“And more importantly,” Levi goes on to state, “they should stop because of the mounting and indisputable evidence that they cause an unprecedented level of harm, including the death of young people and children.”

Levi says he first started to worry about covid shots in mid-2021 when it was being established that these experimental medical products cause myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart. Existing vaccine surveillance systems continue to be inadequate at detecting this correlation, so Levi did the work himself using national EMS data from Israel.

That data, Levi explains, reveals with greater clarity the rate of out-of-hospital adverse events, which in Israel – Pfizer was the only brand of covid jab used in Israel, just to be clear – resulted in a 25 percent increase in cardiac events among people aged 16-39 during the first half of 2021.

Older age groups also saw increases, though to a lesser degree, in cardiac arrest immediately after Israel rolled out the covid jabs.

The EMS data further shows that the risk of cardiac problems increases progressively with each subsequent mRNA injection. In other words, the more you get “boosted,” the greater your risk of suffering a heart attack and possibly dying.

“Sudden cardiac arrest as a sequel to vaccine-induced myocarditis” is just one of the many potential mechanisms by which these injections are causing people harm.

Entire spike proteins showing up in blood systems of children

In 2021 in Israel, Levi further explains, there were 3,000 more EMS resuscitations that occurred compared to the number recorded in 2019. This represents a 27 percent increase in serious cardiac events in 2021 just from the jabs.

Two prospective studies out of Thailand and Switzerland further show that actual rates of heart damage caused by the shots are likely to be significantly higher than the rates detected simply by clinical diagnosis.

Another study out of Harvard Medical School found “entire spikes” from the jab in the blood of children. This suggests that mRNA spike proteins and lipids are able to penetrate the blood system.

Then there are the autopsies of recently fully jabbed cadavers which continue to show an enlarged number of cardiac cases, adding to the growing body of evidence showing that vaccine-induced myocarditis is causing death in many.

“I think that there is no other ethical or scientific choice but to pull out of the market these medical products and stop all the mRNA vaccination programs,” Levi says. “This is clearly the most failing medical product in the history of medical products, both in terms of safety and efficacy.”

“And we need to investigate and think hard about how did we end up in a situation that this is also the most profitable medical product in the history of medical products.”

You can learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of covid injections by visiting ChemicalViolence.com.

