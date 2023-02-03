Growing number of physicians now refusing to get COVID-19 booster shots

A growing number of doctors have voiced out their refusal to get injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) booster shots, citing a lack of clinical trial evidence.

Dr. Todd Lee of McGill University in Canada is one such doctor who rejected the boosters. Lee contracted the B11529 omicron strain despite being triple-vaccinated.

“I have taken my last COVID-19 vaccine with RCT (randomized clinical trial) level evidence it will reduce my risk of severe disease,” he tweeted. Lee alluded to the lack of results for the updated boosters, which were cleared for use in both the U.S. and Canada in the fall of last year based on data from mice experiments.

“Pay close attention to note that this isn’t anti-vaccine sentiment. This is ‘provide evidence of benefit to justify ongoing use,’ which is very different. It is only fair for a $30 billion-a-year product given to hundreds of millions,” he added.

Dr. Vinay Prasad of the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) also remarked that he will not take any additional boosters unless clinical trial data becomes available. “I took at least one dose against my will,” he recounted. “It was unethical and scientifically bankrupt.”

Epidemiologist Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, also from UCSF, joined Lee and Prasad in opposing the boosters. She recounted how she experienced an adverse reaction to her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and that she took the second dose “against [her] will.”

“If I could do it again, I would not have had any COVID-19 vaccines,” Hoeg tweeted.

“I was glad my parents in their 70s could get COVID vaccinated, but have yet to see non-confounded data to advise them about the bivalent booster. I would have liked to see an RCT for the bivalent for people their age and for adults with health conditions that put them at risk.”

Other experts call for a stop to mRNA COVID shots

Other experts, meanwhile, urged a halt in the use of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines – particularly those from Pfizer and Moderna.

“At this point in time, all COVID mRNA vaccination [programs] should stop immediately,” Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Retsef Levi said in a video statement.

“They should stop because they completely failed to fulfill any of their advertised [promises] regarding efficacy. More importantly, they should stop because of the mounting and indispuGtable evidence that they cause unprecedented level of harm – including the death of young people and children.” (Related: Top 5 reasons NOT to get a Covid booster vaccine, ever.)

Levi pertained to myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle following vaccination, which authorities have acknowledged as linked to the COVID-19 shots. He cited two studies to back up his call.

The first study Levi cited found that nearly three in 10 children injected with Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine suffered from cardiac issues. Meanwhile, the second study detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antigens in the blood of vaccinated youth.

Louisiana-based physician and researcher Dr. Joseph Fraiman commented that “people should not be given the [vaccines] outside of a clinical trial.”

“I see the likelihood that the harm could outweigh the benefit in the group who stood to benefit the most from the vaccine,” he said. “I don’t see how anyone couldn’t be certain that the benefits are outweighing the harms on a population level, or even in the high-risk groups. I don’t see the evidence to support that claim.”

“Given alternative causes are unlikely to cause myocarditis within one week of vaccination, this is essentially conclusive evidence that we’re seeing sudden cardiac deaths from the vaccines.”

Fraiman and his colleagues re-analyzed the original Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trials that led to their approval. They concluded in a peer-reviewed study that vaccinated individuals were at higher risk of serious adverse events.

Watch oncology professor Dr. Angus Dalgleish call for an urgent end to COVID-19 boosters due to an explosion in cancers post-vaccination below.

Oncology professor Dr. Angus Dalgleish call for an urgent end to COVID-19 boosters

Ramon Tomey

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

