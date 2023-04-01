Southwest pilot suffered medical emergency, prompting off-duty pilot to enter cockpit and seize control

There was another medical emergency that occurred mid-flight, this time involving a Southwest Airlines pilot who lost the ability to perform his job during a leg between Las Vegas and Columbus, Ohio.

Reports indicate that an off-duty pilot who happened to be on board at the time of the incident entered the cockpit and took over the plane, allowing the afflicted pilot to be relieved of his duties.

“The captain became incapacitated while enroute,” a crew member said about what transpired while communicating to air traffic control. “He’s in the back of the aircraft right now with a flight attendant, but we need to get him on an ambulance immediately.”

Why are so many pilots suffering health troubles these days?

Company spokesman Chris Perry told the media that “a credentialed pilot from another airline” came to the rescue by entering the flight deck and assisting with radio communication “while our Southwest pilot flew the aircraft.”

“We greatly appreciate their support and assistance,” Perry added in a statement.

There was also a nurse who happened to be flying that leg as a passenger who came to the rescue and helped care for the afflicted pilot.

“It’s standard procedure for our flight crews to request assistance from traveling medical personnel during in-flight medical events involving customers,” this person said. “This situation just so happened to involve one of our employees.”

According to data at FlightAware.com, the plane in question had been in the air for around one hour and 17 minutes when the incident occurred. After returning back to the Las Vegas airport – Columbus was the destination – a backup crew boarded the plane and continued on to Columbus as originally planned.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it is currently investigating the incident to determine what caused the Southwest pilot to suddenly lose his ability to fly the plane.

“Safe and effective strikes again,” one commenter wrote about the incident, implying that the “safe and effective” injections released under Operation Warp Speed are probably to blame for this sudden and unexpected incident mid-flight.

“I have a flight to take next month and I’m a little bit nervous,” responded another, adding that he has “flown quite a bit in my life” and has never before felt scared.

“Pilots are dying at Southwest Airlines at over 6x the normal rate after the covid ‘vaccines’ rolled out,” said another, citing a story by investigator Steve Kirsch.

In that article by Kirsch, it is further revealed that disabilities among Southwest pilots are 10 times the normal amount, prompting Kirsch to state: “I thought the vaccines were supposed to reduce death, not increase it!”

“I just asked the FAA for their comment, but no answer,” Kirsch wrote in the post, dated January 27 of this year.

It turns out that the FAA nominee currently being questioned, Phillip Washington, was appointed by fake president Joe Biden and is “a high school dropout with no aviation experience.”

“Another diversity hire,” one commenter wrote about Washington, Biden’s nominee, who was unable to answer any of Sen. Ted Budd’s (R-N.C.) questions during a recent hearing – watch below:

“The plane was ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ without a pilot,” another commenter wrote.

“Another victim suffering from a ‘coincidence,’” said another towards the same end, implying that all the claims about scientists and doctors being “baffled” over all this illness is just a cover for the deadly shots.

