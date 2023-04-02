Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.Now that the world is waking up to the dangers and uselessness of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” the World Health Organization (WHO) is backing off in trying to push them, at least on children and teenagers.

New guidance posted on the WHO website states that young people likely do not need to get jabbed. This decision was made by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, also known as SAGE, which touted it as a “revised roadmap” for the future of covid shots.

There are now three priority groups for the jabs – high, medium, and low – that are based on the “risk of severe disease and death” when testing positive for the alleged virus. Children and teens are low-priority because they are considered to be low-risk for covid sickness or death.

The WHO made sure to emphasize that it still believes that young people should get “traditional essential vaccines” for things like rotavirus, measles, polio, and pneumococcal conjugate, which the United Nations body says will have a “greater impact.”

(Related: In order to get covid jabs approved for young people, the FDA had to use a “critically flawed” risk-benefit analysis based on pseudoscience.)

WHO still wants babies, elderly to take covid injections and boosters

As for covid “booster” shots, the WHO is advising that only elderly people take these as well.

“Updated to reflect that much of the population is either vaccinated or previously infected with Covid-19, or both, the revised roadmap reemphasizes the importance of vaccinating those still at-risk of severe disease, mostly older adults and those with underlying conditions, including with additional boosters,” said SAGE Chair Dr. Hanna Nohynek in a WHO press release posted to the agency’s website.

“Countries should consider their specific context in deciding whether to continue vaccinating low-risk groups, like healthy children and adolescents, while not compromising the routine vaccines that are so crucial for the health and well-being of this age group.”

Countries must consider factors such as “disease burden, cost-effectiveness, and other health or programmatic priorities and opportunity costs” when making decisions about how to respond to this new guidance, the WHO added.

Children and teenagers with compromised immune systems or preexisting health conditions are still advised by the WHO to get covid jabbed. Additionally, the WHO wants infants under the age of six months to get jabbed as well “due to the burden of severe Covid-19 effects,” to quote Fox News.

Another group the WHO is still targeting is pregnant women, whom it claims have a high risk of catching covid and thus can still benefit from getting injected according to the recommended course.

Marc Siegel, a clinical professor medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and a routine pro-pharma shill on Fox appeared on the network to tell viewers that just because the WHO decided to put children and teens into the low-priority category does not mean that parents should not still inject them just because.

“This change in prioritization is not the same thing as saying that they shouldn’t have the covid vaccines,” Siegel stated in desperation. “The question that has emerged recently is: how many covid shots is enough?”

Siegel did at least acknowledge that many young people already have natural immunity and are thus protected from covid and any other type of cold virus belonging to the coronavirus family.

“Natural immunity following infection must be included in counting immune protection, as well as the amount of covid still around,” he clarified, adding that he still believes covid shots to be a “valuable tool” in warding off so-called “long covid.”

Want to learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Fauci Flu shots? You can do so at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

FoxNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

