Healthy 32-year-old doctor died suddenly from cerebral blood clot because of AstraZeneca covid “vaccine,” coroner determines

Just 10 days after receiving the single-dose injection of AstraZeneca’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” back in January of 2021, 32-year-old Dr. Stephen Wright, a formerly healthy young physician, dropped dead. And the coroner who examined Wright’s body determined that the young man did, in fact, die because of the jab.

Charlotte Wright, the man’s wife, is currently in the process of having his death certificate changed from “natural causes” to what senior coroner Andrew Harris described in a court hearing as actually being a brainstem infarction, bleed on the brain, and “vaccine-induced thrombosis.”

“Dr. Wright was a fit and healthy man who had the AstraZeneca covid vaccination on 16 January 2021, awoke with a headache on the 25th and later developed left arm numbness,” Harris testified at London Inner South Coroner’s Court, according to reports.

“He attended an emergency department just after midnight, where he was found to have high blood pressure and a sagittal sinus venous thrombosis.”

AstraZeneca still claiming its covid jab is safe: “the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects”

We know that Wright was transferred to King’s College Hospital at 6:39 a.m. the morning after his health issues began, but “because of the extent of the bleed and very low platelets,” Harris further explained, he “was unfit for surgery, dying at 6:33 p.m.”

“My conclusion was to the cause of death is unintended complications of vaccination,” Harris declared definitively and without question before the court.

At the time when her husband died, Charlotte was on maternity leave. She received a payout of £120,000 (the equivalent of roughly $150,000) from the government’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) in response to her husband’s death, but this was simply not enough.

Ever since losing her husband to the AstraZeneca covid jab, Charlotte has had to use food banks to help support her children, who are now aged nine and three.

Rather than offer any kind of sympathy, AstraZeneca instead released a canned statement in response to Dr. Wright’s death stating callously that “the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects.”

For Dr. Wright and his widowed wife Charlotte, there were zero benefits to the young man getting vaccinated. For AstraZeneca to make such a cold and insensitive claim following Dr. Wright’s death is par for the course when it comes to Big Pharma’s handling of injuries and deaths causes by its toxic products.

A spokesman from the company did offer “deepest sympathies” to the Wright family, but stopped short of admitting any kind of guilt for the young man’s untimely death.

Ethan Huff

