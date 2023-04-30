Hospitals became DEATH and MURDER facilities during covid, facts show

Just because covid is over, thankfully, does not mean that the fallout from the health care system’s egregious medical abuses will go unchecked or unpunished.

Reports are flooding in about the horrors that took place at hospitals all across the country, many of which abused patients and committed systemic medical murder in the name of “saving lives” and “stopping the spread.”

Lawsuits are being filed left and right against hospitals that allegedly murdered people’s loved ones by putting them on remdesivir or a ventilator after using fraudulent PCR tests to proclaim a “positive” covid diagnosis.

Rather than treat patients with nutrition, and perhaps safe and effective drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, most medical institutions in America followed the script like they were ordered to do – and in exchange, they raked in the dough for compliance.

(Related: Remember when Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida was caught trying to murder patients in order to boost its “covid death” numbers in exchange for cash?)

The official American hospital covid protocol was a MURDER regimen

American Thinker‘s Stella Paul wrote a piece highlighting some of the stories of people whose loved ones lost their lives at the hands of medical terrorists who isolated patients from their families while killing them with the official covid death protocol.

“The ritual progresses in predictable stages: first, the patient is isolated from family, who are unable to advocate for their loved one or monitor what’s happening,” Paul explains. “Next, the patient is diagnosed with Covid-19 or Covid pneumonia, even if they came to the hospital because of a broken arm.”

“Then, they’re bullied into getting remdesivir, a highly toxic drug which killed 53 percent of Ebola patients who had the misfortune to take it. Next … ‘They are placed on a BiPap machine at a high rate, making it difficult for them to breathe. Their hands are often tied down so they can’t take the BiPap machine off their face.’”

This progression towards induced death was the norm at American hospitals, which murdered countless patients via the covid protocol. And it gets even worse, as Paul explains.

“As the patients writhe in agony, psychiatrists are brought in to diagnose them with agitation and sedate them,” she says. “Now, shot up with remdesivir, sedated with drugs that make it tough to breathe against the BiPap ventilator, and strapped down in restraints, the victims are denied food and sometimes even water.”

“Should they try to summon help, they may find the hospital played a vicious trick on them, placing their phone and call button for the nurse out of reach. In the final stages, they are intubated and slowly die alone, left to rot into a skeletal corpse with bed sores. Is this America?”

As usual, and with most things in the United States, the impetus behind this mass murder machine was none other than money. Doctors and nurses who pledged to do no harm during their medical school days were lured with dollar signs into betraying their oath and murdering people for profit.

It turns out that the federal government incentivized this mass murder by sending taxpayer dollars to hospitals every time they killed another patient with “covid.” The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) explains it like this:

“Our formerly trusted medical community of hospitals and hospital-employed medical staff have effectively become ‘bounty hunters’ for your life.”

None of this would have been possible without the passage of the CARES Act, which was passed in 2020 under Donald Trump, apportioning $2 trillion in “stimulus” money to pay off hospitals to commit mass genocide.

“It provided gigantic bonuses to hospitals to institute federal protocols on Covid, ensuring that Covid would be massively diagnosed and treated with deadly combinations of remdesivir, ventilators, and other lethal methods,” Paul writes.

Covid was a psychological operation designed to tyrannize and depopulate. To learn more, visit Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

