Is the world undergoing an extinction-level population COLLAPSE? The very survival of the human race may be at stake

People are no longer having children, and trends suggest that a worldwide population collapse is now in motion because of it.

Both in the industrialized world and in the developing world, birth rates are barely remaining stable, at best. At worst, and this seems to be the case for most countries, population numbers are declining at an increasing rate.

Coupled with a decline in average life expectancy in the United States and elsewhere, likely due to Fauci Flu shots, the future looks grim for humanity.

Since 1950, the number of births per woman has fallen by more than half, the latest data shows. That year, a typical woman had five births each. Last year, the average woman bore just 2.3 children.

By the year 2050, the United Nations (UN) projects that the average woman will only have 2.1 children.

In the U.S. specifically, the 1950s birth rate was 3.6 births per woman. In 2020 when the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) began, that figure plummeted to just 1.6 births per woman, according to the World Bank.

“In Italy, it was 1.2; in Japan, it was 1.3; in China, 1.2,” reports further explain.

“In January 2022, the country (China) announced the birth rate fell for the fifth year in a row, even with the repeal of the one child policy, allowing couples to have up to three children as of 2021.”

(Related: A leaked 1969 memo shows that the spread of LGBT perversion is part of the global depopulation agenda.)

U.S. fertility rate has been below replacement level since 1971 – nobody can afford to have children anymore

In the U.S., the fertility rate has been below replacement levels for quite some time now. Estimates suggest that ever since 1971, America’s birth rates have been below the replacement level, showing no signs of reversing any time soon.

Chances are that birth rates will only continue to spiral in the U.S. as younger generations can no longer afford to have families, or simply choose not to bring any more people into the nightmare.

Young males, according to the media, are getting vasectomies like never before, especially since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. This is upsetting to the ruling class in the sense that there will not be enough new slaves born in the coming years to do all the slave work at their large corporations.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans aged 65 years and older has skyrocketed to 56 million, or about 17 percent of the total population. This is nearly double the 1960 level of just nine percent.

“With the growing numbers of older Americans, the large-scale exit of Baby Boomers from the labor force and rising health care expenditures per person, the U.S. government faces rapidly rising costs and worrisome expected insolvencies in the near future of programs such as Social Security and Medicare,” reports indicate.

There is almost nowhere on the planet where population levels are rising naturally due to increased births. Everywhere you look, native population levels are declining while “migrants” are shifted around to try to fill the void of all the lost workers.

In Russia, as many as one million new migrants must be imported into the country every single year until the end of the century just to maintain its current population levels.

It is a similar situation in South Korea where population levels are expected to drop by more than half if fertility rates stay at current levels.

The billions of people around the world who took Operation Warp Speed “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are surely not helping matters either as the experimental drugs are linked to miscarriage, stillbirth, and infertility.

More related news coverage can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

EndOfTheAmericanDream.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts