Top 5 TRUTHS about Covid “vaccines” Pharma NEVER mentions until they’re forced to

In the pharma world, medications and vaccines are approved right and left, with very little regard to the safety and health of the unaware humans that are part of the living trials. Oftentimes, the clinical trials on animals prove the treatments to be quite dangerous, but the FDA still waves them onward, to be used on humans. Then, after several years of horrible adverse events and deaths, the lawsuits start piling up, and once a few victims win a small fortune in court, then finally the FDA might recall the medication or vaccine. Too little, too late is that recurring story.

As for the Covid “clot shots,” they have yet to be recalled, even though millions of vaccine victims around the world have died, suffered, and are continuing to suffer the aftereffects of spike protein syndrome right now. This should be of great concern to every living person.

Pharma plays “catch and release” when news about the deadly clot shots gets too popular

After millions of people rushed to get their first (and second) Covid clot shots, many of them suffered repercussions almost immediately. Nobody knew that the spike proteins did NOT remain at the site of injection, and the aftermath was like something out of a zombie movie, where perfectly healthy people started dropping like flies, from sudden myocarditis, pericarditis, and blood clots. Mass media and Big Pharma needed some damage control, in the news, to slightly admit the issue, but to play dumb and pretend it was only happening in “rare” instances. That was a massive lie.

It turns out that if you “follow the science,” as fraudulent Fauci always says to do, that spike proteins DAMAGE the cardiovascular system and can cross over the blood-brain barrier, causing brain damage. Who knew? Well, the scientists who created mRNA already knew this, from the animal trials, but they did not want to disclose it, for fear the clot shots would never make it to market. That’s why the FDA had to use the “Emergency Use Authorization” protocol to release them into circulation (pun intended), even though the clot shots still did not qualify for EUA.

A group of Canadian scientists revealed that the spike proteins do in fact travel from the injection site and accumulate in tissues and organs, including the liver, spleen, adrenal glands, bone marrow, and in “quite high concentrations” in the ovaries. Talk about population control. Here’s a quote from one of those researchers:

“We made a big mistake. We didn’t realize it until now,” … “We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein. So by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin.”

Top 5 validated, scientific concerns about Covid “vaccines” Pharma never mentions until they’re forced to

#1. Spike proteins LEAVE the site of injection and SPREAD throughout the vascular system, traveling to vital organs, causing horrific health nightmares.

#2. Covid clot shots can cause brain damage, because the spike proteins can cross the blood-brain barrier.

#3. Fauci Flu injections can deposit spike proteins in the ovaries, causing spontaneous abortion, miscarriage, and infertility.

#4. Wuhan Virus gene therapy shots can exacerbate cancer, causing tumors to grow quickly, also known as “turbo cancer.”

#5. Spike protein prions can attach to blood platelets and cells that line blood vessels, causing clumping, clotting, and bleeding (a.ka. VITT – vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocyteopenia).

A pediatric rheumatologist, Dr. J. Patrick Whelan, literally warned the FDA that mRNA vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna could in fact cause microvascular injury to the liver, kidneys, heart, and brain. He said the clot shots had “the potential to cause microvascular injury (inflammation and small blood clots called microthrombi) to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys in ways that were not assessed in the safety trials.”

S.D. Wells

