Former Green Beret confronts Rochelle Walensky before hearing: “I really look forward to you testifying about your involvement in murdering 38,000 Americans due to the jab”

The outgoing director of the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, testified before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic this week. And right before the proceedings began, a former Green Beret and lawyer by the name of Ivan Raiklin confronted Walensky to say that he was "really looking forward" to her testifying about her "involvement in murdering 38,000 Americans due to the jab."

Raiklin was, of course, referring to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) so-called “vaccines,” which Walensky lied to Americans about by falsely claiming that people who take them cannot get sick or spread the disease to others. Walensky initially shook Raiklin’s hand and said “nice to meet you” before he revealed why he was really speaking to her, to which she turned right back around and sat down while ignoring him.

In the caption to the video footage that Raiklin captured of his encounter with Walensky, he emphasized that Walensky is “[o]ne of the key future Nuremberg 2.0 defendants who committed EUA Product genocide.”

(Related: Remember when Walensky told ABC News that the “new science” shows that PCR tests are fraudulent, just like the independent media has been saying since the beginning of this farce?)

What should Rochelle Walensky’s punishment be?

When Walensky’s hearing actually commenced, numerous Republican lawmakers questioned her about her past lies, one of them being Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Jordan would not let Walensky squirm her way out of taking responsibility for those lies, which included false claims about the “safety” and “effectiveness” of covid jabs.

Walensky now says – watch below – that her past statements were “generally” true, even though she had previously stated definitively that they were absolutely true.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia also pressed Walensky, though about her future plans, fully expecting another revolving door situation where this top government official is rewarded for her profit-generating crimes against humanity with a cozy pharmaceutical industry position.

“What job are you going to take?” Greene asked Walensky. “Are you going to be on the board of either Pfizer or Moderna? Because you’ve done one hell of a job in making sure that they made a lot of money.”

It was not an easy day for Walensky, who was forced to hear the truth that she helped murder at least 38,000 Americans who followed her bad advice and got jabbed, only to die as a consequence.

The reason we say at least 38,000 Americans is because that is the official figure mined from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, a government-run trove that is notorious for vastly underreporting the true extent of vaccine damage.

Since VAERS captures as little as just one percent of all vaccine adverse events, it is safe to say that hundreds of thousands of Americans are now dead, in part, because Rochelle Walensky lied to America about covid injections. What should her punishment be as a consequence?

The latest news about the actions of Congress that aim to hold covid criminals like Rochelle Walensky responsible for their crimes against humanity can be found at Plague.info.

