Health benefits and conditions improved by supplementing with CoQ10

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a chemical that your body produces naturally. It plays an important role in DNA replication and repair, as well as energy production. In order to use CoQ10, your cells convert its inactive form, ubiquinone, into its active form, ubiquinol. However, as you age and are exposed to various pollutants (including medications such as statins), the natural levels produced by your body are often not enough. Deficiency in CoQ10 is common.

Health benefits of Coq10

Take a look at the following health benefits of CoQ10: (h/t to MedicalNewsToday.com)

Fights harmful free radicals

CoQ10 is a powerful antioxidant that scavenges unstable molecules in the body called free radicals. Free radical accumulation can damage the DNA, accelerate aging and contribute to diseases like cancer and heart disease.

Keeps the heart healthy

Energy at the Cellular LevelNormal CoQ10 levels are important for a healthy heart. Your heart contains some of the highest concentrations of CoQ10 in your body. Many heart disease patients have low CoQ10 levels.

Studies show that supplementing with CoQ10 helps prevent heart disease. In a 2018 study involving children with cardiac muscle dysfunction, taking 110 to 700 milligrams (mg) of liquid ubiquinol every day was found to elevate CoQ10 plasma levels significantly and improve heart function.

Another study, this time of adults with heart failure, also found that long-term CoQ10 supplementation is safe and reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.

Reduces muscle pain from statin use

Statins are cholesterol-lowering medications commonly prescribed by doctors. They can lower your CoQ10 levels, which, in turn, can lead to myopathy or muscle pain.

Fortunately, CoQ10 supplements can help relieve muscle pain caused by statin use. In a 2019 study, people suffering from muscle pain because of statins took either 100 mg of CoQ10 supplement or a placebo every day. After three months, those in the CoQ10 group had lower pain assessment scores than those in the placebo group. The latter group reported no changes in muscle pain.

Alleviates migraine

Chronic migraines are linked to inflammation in a part of the brain called the trigeminovascular system. CoQ10 can alleviate migraines by reducing inflammation in this area.

A 2018 study of women with episodic migraine reported that taking 400 mg of CoQ1o daily helped reduce the frequency and intensity of migraines and lowered the levels of inflammatory biomarkers.

In another 2018 study, researchers assessed five studies on the use of CoQ10 supplements for migraines and found that CoQ10 effectively reduced the duration of migraines compared to a placebo.

Protects against age-related diseases

CoQ10 is extremely beneficial for the elderly. In a 2015 study of elderly adults, researchers found that combining CoQ10 supplementation with the Mediterranean diet helps protect against diseases caused by free radical damage, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

In another study, older adults who took CoQ10 and selenium supplements for four years reported improvements in vitality, physical performance and overall quality of life. (Related: 7 Health benefits of PQQ, a natural brain-boosting supplement.)

How to boost CoQ10 levels in the body

Though your body produces CoQ10 naturally, CoQ10 levels can decrease due to aging, taking statins, genetic mutations and disorders of the mitochondria (powerhouses of the cell). Taking supplements and boosting your intake of foods with CoQ10 can help elevate your CoQ10 levels.

CoQ10 supplements come in the form of capsules, chewable tablets, liquid syrups and wafers. You can also get CoQ10 from foods like fatty fish, organ meats, nuts, seeds and whole grains.

CoQ10 supplements are generally safe, and most people tolerate them even at high doses. In some cases, however, they can cause minor side effects like nausea, stomach pain, heartburn, fatigue and light sensitivity. They may also interfere with certain medications, such as blood thinners, insulin and some types of chemotherapy drugs. To ensure your safety, consult with a natural health practitioner on how best to take CoQ10 supplements.

CoQ10 is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease and gum disease. If you don’t wish to take supplements, you can maintain healthy CoQ10 levels by incorporating foods that contain this coenzyme into your daily diet.

Learn more about the health benefits of CoQ10.

Virgilio Marin

Sources include:

MedicalNewsToday.com

JACC.org

MayoClinic.org

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.