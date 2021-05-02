Private school announces ban on staffers who take coronavirus vaccines, as they might threaten the health of students

The Centner Academy in Miami sent out an email to its staff this past week warning them not to take any Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections because of the serious risks involved.

Administrators at the private school explained that it is simple too risky for “unvaccinated individuals” to have injected people roaming around campus. Any staff member who does get vaccinated will not be allowed to remain employed.

“Until further notice, we ask any employee who has not yet taken the experimental COVID-19 injection, to wait until the end of the school year,” the email reads.

“We also recommended that all faculty and staff hold off on taking the injection until there is further research available on whether this experimental drug is impacting unvaccinated individuals.”

Until further information is known about these experimental injections and how they impact others, Centner has made it an official policy to not employ anyone who has received one.

“Tens of thousands of women all over the world have recently been reporting adverse reproductive issues from being in close proximity with those who have received any one of the COVID-19 injections,” the email goes on to explain.

“No one knows exactly what may be causing these irregularities, but it appears that those who have received the injections may be transmitting something from their bodies to those with whom they come in contact.”

Medical fascists suffer meltdown after hearing about Centner’s policy

As to be expected, the pro-injection crowd is livid that anyone would dare to "discriminate" against them, even after a year of them discriminating against others who choose not to wear a face mask.

The school is standing its ground, though. A statement from one of its co-founders explains that the institution’s top priority is to keep all students and staff safe, which includes protecting them against experimental gene therapy injections that have as-of-yet unknown long-term side effects.

“We are not 100 percent sure the Covid injections are safe and there are too many unknown variables for us to feel comfortable at this current time,” that statement explains.

Centner deserves to be commended for taking this proactive approach in the interest of public safety. Injected people are a threat to everyone else around them, especially the non-injected, and thus need to be avoided at all costs.

The injected have no right to complain about any of this, by the way. For the past year, they were the ones insisting that private businesses on private property have the right to refuse service to anyone not wearing a mask. Now, a private school is treating injected people the very same way – and it has every right to do so.

“A private school that employs common sense? I imagine their enrollment will have a long waiting list this year,” wrote a commenter at Infowars about the spike in interest that Centner is almost certain to receive.

Another stressed that the time is now to flip the script against the injected, who for too long have ostracized and abused the unmasked for supposedly putting everyone else at risk by refusing to cover their faces with Chinese muzzles.

“Don’t touch them. Don’t reside with them. And certainly don’t kiss or have sex with them. They are the walking dead,” wrote another commenter about the walking plague that is people who were injected.

“I honestly do not want to be around anyone who took it or to breath their air,” expressed another about not wanting to be in close proximity to the injected. “They are now experiments and are not the same organic creatures God made.”

More of the latest news about the damaging impact of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

DrEddyMD.com

