Stanford professor: Fauci’s credibility is ‘entirely shot’

One of America’s leading medical experts has slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci in a scathing statement, declaring that the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director’s credibility is “entirely shot.”

(Article by Jay Greenberg republished from NeonNettle.com)

Elevate Your Health with MoringaFauci has been facing mounting backlash after the recent release of his emails show him saying one thing in private and another in public.

Jay Bhattacharya, epidemiologist and professor of medicine at Stanford University, took aim at Fauci during an appearance on Fox News‘s “The Ingraham Angle.”

“There are emails you can find in the treasure trove of emails that have been released where he acknowledged the virus has been aerosolized — well the cloth masks people have been recommending, they’re not particularly effective against aerosolized viruses,” Bhattacharya told host Laura Ingraham.

Yet Fauci would later publicly insist that one mask is good and two might be even better.

“I really don’t understand his back and forth and his answer made absolutely no sense,” he said.

fauci credibility entirely shot stanford epidemiologist

Professor Jay Bhattacharya says Dr. Fauci’s credibility is ‘entirely shot’

Bhattacharya said that although there has been evolving research, the facts about how the virus spreads did not change “a ton.”

“Yes, you should change your mind when the science changes, what is that science that changed that convinced him that masks are the most effective way?” Bhattacharya said.

“The CDC Director Robert Redfield said masks were more effective than vaccines and Dr. Fauci did not contradict him when Dr. Scott Atlas said that was nonsense, which it was,” he said.

“I think his credibility is entirely shot,” Bhattacharya said.

Despite the tarnish on his name, Fauci continues to be protected by the media, Fox contributor and columnist Joe Concha wrote at The Hill.

Fauci “continues to contradict himself while delivering ambiguous messages about the virus: He’s addicted to the spotlight. He’s never met a microphone he doesn’t like,” Concha wrote Saturday.

“Anthony Fauci once was the most trusted man in America on all-things-COVID. That’s clearly no longer the case,” he wrote.

“But much of the media still largely treats him as such — even as those reading and watching at home appear to know better.”

trump: fauci-credibility-entirely-shot-stanford-epidemiologist

© pressTrump blasted Fauci over the weekend as ‘a great promoter. Not a great doctor.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters agreed that Fauci’s image has been irrevocably comprised, according to Fox News.

“We expect politicians to lie to us — but we don’t expect scientists to,” he said.

“But that’s exactly what happened. Anthony Fauci hasn’t been telling the truth and he’s been caught.

“The Fauci era is officially over,” he declared.

“The cover-up is crashing down.

“For the Democrats — he’s too big to fail and the media is doing everything they can to preserve the Fauci legacy.

“But there’s no turning back now.”

Fauci came in for criticism Saturday from Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, according to WND.

Appearing at a North Carolina Republican event, Neom told the crowd that Fauci had once told her she would need 10,000 hospital beds for all the COVID-19 patients her state would have.

She said she only needed about 600 beds.

“Fauci is wrong — a lot,” she said, according to The North State Journal.

News Editors

Read more at: NeonNettle.com and Traitors.news.

Elevate Your Health with Moringa

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.