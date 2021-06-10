Fauci busted: Top immunologist was told two drugs could help curb the spread of COVID-19 but he ignored it to push vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the poster boy for what is wrong with our government, as evidenced by the massive emerging scandal involving his so-called “leadership” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This career bureaucrat — the highest-paid federal employee at more than $400,000 a year — has been the head of his National Institutes of Health agency since the early 1980s. He’s on his seventh president. He no doubt knows a lot about everyone in D.C. at this particular moment. He probably knows where a few of the ‘bodies are buried,’ if you follow.

Elevate Your Health with MoringaAnd because of this insulation from society, he pretty much behaves any way he wants to, up to and including putting Americans lives in danger and, honestly, allowing Americans to die to protect his own interests.

That’s the assessment, anyway, of the situation after emails obtained via Freedom of Information Act requests were published last week revealing Fauci ignored a research physicist who told him there were effective, existing medicinal treatments for the coronavirus that caused the pandemic but he chose to push vaccines exclusively.

Breitbart News reports:

Emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci was advised by Erik Nielsen, a physicist and CEO of Bio-Signal Technologies, in March 2020, that two drugs could possibly help battle the coronavirus pandemic, but Fauci ignored it, claiming the email was “too long” for him to read.

Nielsen, in the email, said he had instructed members of his family to get “Alvesco (ciclesonide) for emergency use only.” He claimed that his “colleagues on the front-line in Japan, China, and Korea found several pre-print papers, that it is an effective treatment for late-stage COVID-19 patients.

“Some patients on ventilators who were approaching death have fully recovered after treatment with ciclesonide,” noting “ciclesonide has much smaller particles than other corticosteroids, so it reaches deeper into lungs and alveolis,” Nielsen added.

Mind you, one of COVID-19’s most dangerous aspects was its ability to attack the human respiratory system, as noted by the high number of elderly people who succumbed to the disease. Many of them had preexisting conditions, but clearly it is common that an older person’s lung functions are far more diminished than those of more active, much younger people.

The physicist went on to note that a second drug could also, quite possibly, be used, which he advised his own family to obtain: The drug “is called hydroxychloroquine,” he told Fauci, “also seems to be effective and safe.”

But, he further noted, “Alvesco is better because it appears to prevent the virus from replicating so infection is wiped out and no longer contagious. Alvesco seems to be two silver bullets in one.”

Just two days after getting the email, however, Fauci was asked about the potential effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating people who contracted COVID-19; he responded, “The answer is no.” He went on to say during a coronavirus briefing that the “signs of the drug’s promise were purely ‘anecdotal evidence.’”

So — just how culpable is Fauci in all of this? Because additional emails say that he was aware early on that the virus likely escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China but of course, he has claimed throughout the pandemic that it occurred ‘naturally’ in “animals.”

Very much so, says Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

“Dr. Fauci has blood on his hands, and now the entire country knows it,” Gaetz said during an interview with Newsmax TV on Friday. “We know that the very type of research that erupted this virus onto the world was research that the U.S. taxpayer was funding in part and that Dr. Fauci and his friends were directly involved in.”

“Now that we’re seeing the emails, not only are we getting to the truth, we’re also identifying those that were involved in covering up the truth, and that’s where the cover-up lands, right on the desk of Dr. Fauci,” he added.

JD Heyes

Sources include:

USAFeatures.news

Breitbart.com

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.