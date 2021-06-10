Canada launches “Vaccine Injury Support Program” after granting Big Pharma total immunity from covid vaccine lawsuits

After granting pharmaceutical companies total immunity from all lawsuits involving injury or death caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” Canada decided to launch a new “Vaccine Injury Support Program” (VISP) to provide compensation for those who experience “a serious and permanent injury” resulting from an injection.

The first ever program of its kind in Canada, VISP was launched back in December 2020 right around the time when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave the green light for mass administration of Wuhan Flu shots. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Medical Officer, unveiled the program in a tweet.

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.On the VISP website, it is explained that the program will “ensure that all people in Canada who have experienced a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine, administered in Canada on or after December 8, 2020, have fair and timely access to financial support.”

According to Anita Anand, Canada’s Procurement Minister, “indemnification clauses in vaccine contracts are standard,” including for emergency “medicines” like Chinese Virus injections.

“All countries, generally speaking, are faced with the issue of indemnification of companies, especially in cases of novel technologies like this,” Anand stated back in December. “Yes we are, and we are definitely not different than any other country in this world.”

A 2017 document from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which was updated in 2019, stipulates that during a “pandemic,” indemnity clauses should be used to ensure that there is no supply disruption.

“To prevent delays in release of the vaccine at time of pandemic, the pandemic vaccine supply contract stipulates that the Government of Canada will indemnify the manufacturer against any claims or lawsuits brought against it by third parties,” that document states.

If you die after getting injected for the Chinese Virus in Canada, the government might pay your funeral expenses

Almost immediately after the Canadian government announced the creation of VISP, it put out a contract notice to “eligible organization to submit an application to administer a no-fault support program for people in Canada with a serious and permanent vaccine injury.”

In other words, before the Chinese Virus even appeared, followed by “Operation Warp Speed” vaccinations from the Trump administration, the Canadian government was busy preparing all the legal paperwork for the inevitable fallout from the then-future program.

VISP is supposedly being administered and delivered “independently” by the Canadian and accounting tax firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, with direct funding from PHAC.

“Decisions on individual claims are made by a committee of independent medical experts and neither PHAC nor Health Canada is involved in the decision of individual claims,” the VISP website explains.

There is already a litany of serious adverse reactions to Wuhan Flu shots being reported to the CovidVaccineReactions.com website, which unlike the government is keeping a close eye on injuries and deaths associated with the jabs.

Any of these cases that occurred in Canada – even to a non-citizen – may be eligible for compensation through VISP, which will also cover all “future Health Canada authorized vaccines or immunoglobulins.”

Eligible individuals can file a claim with VISP for up to three years after injection, “or at the apparent onset of injury, or death.” Those who qualify will receive “income replacement indemnities; injury indemnities; death benefits; coverage for funeral expenses; reimbursement of eligible costs such as otherwise uncovered medical expenses.”

“The amount of financial support an individual will receive will be determined on a case by case basis. Amounts will be based on a pre-determined financial support payment framework,” the VISP website further explains.

More related news about Chinese Disease shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.