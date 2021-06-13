CDC caught lying about hospitalization rates for unvaccinated teens in latest propaganda scheme to push more vaccines

In an effort to get as many young people as possible injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is once again fabricating data about hospitalization rates to scare parents into stabbing their children.

The CDC under career criminal Rochelle Walensky is claiming a “spike” in “teen hospitalizations” associated with the Chinese Virus, which can only be fixed, the private corporation claims, by jabbing all children over the age of 12.

Walensky and her crew are not about to let a little bit of truth get in the way of their injection agenda, though. The CDC is aggressively pushing Chinese Flu needles on Americans using every scare tactic in the book, hoping that some parents will simply obey without doing their own due diligence.

“I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation,” Walensky said in a statement filled with feigned concern for the children.

“Until they are fully vaccinated, adolescents should continue to wear masks and take precautions when around other [sic] who are not vaccinated to protect themselves, and their family, friends, and community.”

CNN parrots false CDC claims, pretends to care about American children

Not to be outdone in the lying department, fake news giant CNN was quick to pounce on the CDC’s fake news, warning in its “Breaking News” section that children aged 12 to 17 will die if their parents fail to get them injected with one of Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” vaccines.

The only people who are not falling for any of this tripe are those who actually look deeper than the headlines, which in this case shows that the CDC is manufacturing fake hospitalization numbers to spread fear about the long-gone Chinese Virus.

“The CDC’s own data show that hospitalizations among all groups have plummeted over the past six weeks,” The Blaze reports.

“It turns out they picked arbitrary start and end points – an old trick they’ve used with mask studies – which coincides with a period of increased hospitalizations among all age groups, including those with high vaccination rates.”

Conveniently, the CDC pulled data specifically from March 1, 2020, and April 24, 2021, the latter date being one of the hospitalization peaks – likely from people getting injected with toxic poison that they were falsely told would keep them “safe” against the virus.

Hospitalizations for sickness across all age groups were up a whole lot more back in December, right when Chinese Virus injections were first released, and Walensky was not pretending to cry then about the poor teens she says are now dying because they have not been vaccinated for her scary Chinese Flu.

The whole thing is a ridiculous circus act, if you have not figured that out by now. None of these clowns deserve any airtime, let alone a headline, and yet they continue to ram down Americans’ throats the idea that the only way to save yourself from Chinese Germs is to get a Big Pharma needle.

“It’s quite evident that the pandemic in America is over with and it never affected children, even during its peak,” says The Blaze.

“However, the pandemic of lies, fear, panic, and emotional abuse is continuing indefinitely until Pfizer and Moderna satiate their rapacious appetite for children’s blood. Who will defend our children?”

America’s government does nothing but lie about Chinese Germs, along with pretty much everything else. To keep up with the latest, visit Deception.news.

