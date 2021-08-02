MEDICAL TSUNAMI: Medical industry collapse now imminent in US with mandatory blood-clotting Covid death jabs for all healthcare workers in CCP-run Blue states

Tsunamis can cause the depth of a body of water to suddenly change in elevation, like when an earthquake occurs beneath the ocean floor, causing the “sea floor” to abruptly sink or rise. As the tsunami approaches, the water is drawn away from the beach, fooling onlookers that its safe, like a huge sandbar, and this feeds the destruction and decimation caused by the massive wave that’s coming. The majority of deaths associated with tsunamis are related to drowning, and that brings us to the upcoming mass medical “tsunami” engineered using vaccines. It’s fear-based medical genocide, and the people walking right into it (getting Covid vaccines) have no clue what’s coming.

As the pandemic “tide” subsides, all of the sheeple have walked way out in “wonder” by getting vaccinated with technology that causes trillions of microscopic blood clots. These vaccine victims have no clue there’s a tidal wave of health decimation on its way, and it’s too late to run or “escape to high ground.”

Now that the deadly Covid vaccines are being made mandatory by pharma-puppet Democrat governors and the healthcare industry in the most populated Blue State mega-cities, get ready for the longest lines at hospitals that you’ve ever seen, when half the workers are dying themselves or dead, and half the US population is suffering from complete vascular system breakdowns, strokes, heart attacks and more.

These vaccine victims walked right into the tsunami and they’re all standing around dumbfounded by the side effects of the “emergency” medical experiment that is their nemesis.

Chinese Communist Party in Washington DC runs the CDC “guidelines” and all Covid narrative

Now that the Democrat Governors of California, New York, Michigan, Virginia 100 percent kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party in Washington DC, the healthcare workers must be next to “pay the toll,” as they are trapped now in a medical tyranny under the roof of their “employers” (the vaccine industrial complex of the USA & CCP pharma regimes).

The Biden door-to-door SS Police “strike force” isn’t working out too well for them, so next up are all the healthcare workers stuck in big blue cities who need their job and now face mandatory vaccination. The majority of medical workers in this country, including physicians and nurses who push for Covid vaccination, DO NOT get vaccines, but they never talk about it. Now it’s out. They’re seeing the carnage of the deadly Covid jabs and they want no part of it.

The Plandemic “gain of function” genetically mutated virus was created in China, released in China, and is controlled by China. The Democrat governors of America are controlled by China. The medical tsunami comes from China and the wave of destruction is so enormous and widespread that it’s about to wipe out 50 percent of all Americans – the Covid vaccinated sheeple.

The CCP wanted 70 percent, which would wipe out 230 million Americans, but everything is at a dead stand still at 50 percent, so they want the healthcare workers next, just look what’s happening in California now. That’s the setup for the knockdown of the medical complex in America, to be rebuilt by China with robots, nanotechnology, and SkyNet (complete internet blackout for civilians, except for fake news broadcasts about the Covid War, like Orwell’s prophesy of 1984, or the future in the movie series “Terminator”).

Advice to unvaccinated healthcare workers – find a job where they don’t require the blood-clotting Covid jabs – and find it now

If you’ve ever heard the saying “get out before you drown” apply it here. The Covid “ship” is sinking, and the vaccine-induced health tsunami is creating a tidal wave that nobody in its wake will survive. If you were told right now that you could avoid having trillions of sticky protein particles in your blood forever, would you do more research to find out how?

If you love the medical field and work in it now, wouldn’t you WANT to see the science behind mRNA and protein-payload injections, and wouldn’t you WANT to hear the doctors and scientists who are blowing the whistle about blood clots caused by the Covid jabs? Your job is science-based. You should investigate this thoroughly.

Natural health advocates know better than to take toxic jabs from pharma goons, but if you know someone who already got pricked with the blood-clotting Covid inoculations, and they’re suffering from lethargy, pain, clouded thinking, that’s called CoVax Syndrome, so tell them to report it to VAERS. Also, check out Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity and the upcoming “Delta” and Covid “booster-vaccine” Holocaust.

S.D. Wells

