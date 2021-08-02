MEDICAL TSUNAMI: Medical industry collapse now imminent in US with mandatory blood-clotting Covid death jabs for all healthcare workers in CCP-run Blue states

Tsunamis can cause the depth of a body of water to suddenly change in elevation, like when an earthquake occurs beneath the ocean floor, causing the “sea floor” to abruptly sink or rise. As the tsunami approaches, the water is drawn away from the beach, fooling onlookers that its safe, like a huge sandbar, and this feeds the destruction and decimation caused by the massive wave that’s coming. The majority of deaths associated with tsunamis are related to drowning, and that brings us to the upcoming mass medical “tsunami” engineered using vaccines. It’s fear-based medical genocide, and the people walking right into it (getting Covid vaccines) have no clue what’s coming.

As the pandemic “tide” subsides, all of the sheeple have walked way out in “wonder” by getting vaccinated with technology that causes trillions of microscopic blood clots. These vaccine victims have no clue there’s a tidal wave of health decimation on its way, and it’s too late to run or “escape to high ground.”

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Now that the deadly Covid vaccines are being made mandatory by pharma-puppet Democrat governors and the healthcare industry in the most populated Blue State mega-cities, get ready for the longest lines at hospitals that you’ve ever seen, when half the workers are dying themselves or dead, and half the US population is suffering from complete vascular system breakdowns, strokes, heart attacks and more.

These vaccine victims walked right into the tsunami and they’re all standing around dumbfounded by the side effects of the “emergency” medical experiment that is their nemesis.

Chinese Communist Party in Washington DC runs the CDC “guidelines” and all Covid narrative

Now that the Democrat Governors of California, New York, Michigan, Virginia 100 percent kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party in Washington DC, the healthcare workers must be next to “pay the toll,” as they are trapped now in a medical tyranny under the roof of their “employers” (the vaccine industrial complex of the USA & CCP pharma regimes).

The Biden door-to-door SS Police “strike force” isn’t working out too well for them, so next up are all the healthcare workers stuck in big blue cities who need their job and now face mandatory vaccination. The majority of medical workers in this country, including physicians and nurses who push for Covid vaccination, DO NOT get vaccines, but they never talk about it. Now it’s out. They’re seeing the carnage of the deadly Covid jabs and they want no part of it.

The Plandemic “gain of function” genetically mutated virus was created in China, released in China, and is controlled by China. The Democrat governors of America are controlled by China. The medical tsunami comes from China and the wave of destruction is so enormous and widespread that it’s about to wipe out 50 percent of all Americans – the Covid vaccinated sheeple.

The CCP wanted 70 percent, which would wipe out 230 million Americans, but everything is at a dead stand still at 50 percent, so they want the healthcare workers next, just look what’s happening in California now. That’s the setup for the knockdown of the medical complex in America, to be rebuilt by China with robots, nanotechnology, and SkyNet (complete internet blackout for civilians, except for fake news broadcasts about the Covid War, like Orwell’s prophesy of 1984, or the future in the movie series “Terminator”).

Advice to unvaccinated healthcare workers – find a job where they don’t require the blood-clotting Covid jabs – and find it now

If you’ve ever heard the saying “get out before you drown” apply it here. The Covid “ship” is sinking, and the vaccine-induced health tsunami is creating a tidal wave that nobody in its wake will survive. If you were told right now that you could avoid having trillions of sticky protein particles in your blood forever, would you do more research to find out how?

If you love the medical field and work in it now, wouldn’t you WANT to see the science behind mRNA and protein-payload injections, and wouldn’t you WANT to hear the doctors and scientists who are blowing the whistle about blood clots caused by the Covid jabs? Your job is science-based. You should investigate this thoroughly.

Natural health advocates know better than to take toxic jabs from pharma goons, but if you know someone who already got pricked with the blood-clotting Covid inoculations, and they’re suffering from lethargy, pain, clouded thinking, that’s called CoVax Syndrome, so tell them to report it to VAERS. Also, check out Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity and the upcoming “Delta” and Covid “booster-vaccine” Holocaust.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

LifeSiteNews.com

Hannity.com

GlobalResearch.ca

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Related Topics

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.