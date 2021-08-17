Learn the basics of wound management for survival situations

At some point in our lives, most of us have gotten injured badly enough to wonder if a trip to the emergency room is needed, whether it’s a chopping accident in the kitchen or a fall outdoors playing sports. But what happens when you get wounded in a survival situation and heading to the ER is simply not an option?
Survivopedia recently outlined the best ways to manage wounds when medical support is not available. Here’s a look at how to handle some of the most common types of wounds.
Abrasions
Abrasions are one of the most common types of wounds because they can happen so easily – as any child who has ever skinned their knee or elbow can attest. Any time you rub your skin against a rough surface at speed, like that sidewalk when you fall off your bike or the carpet when you trip over a cord – you might get an abrasion that bleeds. While these wounds don’t normally pose as many dangers as other types, it is essential to remove any gravel, dirt or other detritus that could make its way inside the wound right away.
These injuries can usually be dealt with using an antibacterial ointment once any debris has been removed. Then, keep it covered until it has healed, keeping an eye on the site for signs of infection such as swelling, increasing pain, pus, swollen glands, or a fever.
Punctures
As unpleasant as it may be to think about, sometimes a sharp object can penetrate deep into your skin and the tissue underneath it. Although these wounds might not cause a lot of bleeding on the surface, they can lead to internal damage.
These can be very challenging to clean, and it’s important to keep in mind the possibility of tetanus if the puncture was caused by rusty metal and rabies if the puncture is from an animal bite.
Clean the area extremely carefully by irrigating with sterile saline or another type of disinfectant to prevent bacteria from getting deep into the flesh. Although you may not need to bandage it, you still need to monitor it for signs of infection.
Burns
Burns are not that unusual for anyone who spends time in the kitchen, but serious burns can be extremely painful, not to mention dangerous. The exposed skin of a burn is vulnerable to getting infected as it heals.
The severity of the burn and the percentage of your body affected both play a role in determining the best course of treatment. In any case, you’ll want to use cold compresses right away to try to take some of the heat out of the wound. Then, apply some ointment to the surface of the burned areas and cover loosely with sterile gauze. Resist the urge to pop blisters, and monitor the site closely for infection.
Lacerations
Any type of slice, tear or cut in the skin, such as a knife snafu, is considered a laceration. These types of wounds nearly always bleed, and the bleeding can be quite profuse depending on where the injury is. Lacerations in the scalp can bleed significantly even if they’re shallow, while a laceration that severs an artery could be deadly.
You should start by applying pressure to the wound to stop the bleeding so that you can assess the site and clean it out. Clean deeper wounds using antiseptic or saline irrigation, and then you’ll need to treat them with antibacterial ointments. Lacerations need to be kept bandaged; standard bandages are fine for minor lacerations, but larger ones call for butterfly closures or sutures. Like other types of wounds, you’ll need to monitor it for signs of infection.
It’s a good idea to ensure your first aid kit is fully stocked to address a wide range of wounds before it’s too late. If there’s anything the pandemic taught us last year, it’s that supplies can be extremely tough to get when emergencies strike, so the best course of action is to be prepared.
Cassie B.
Sources for this article include:
Survivopedia.com
NHS.uk
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd