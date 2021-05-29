SHTF nutrition: 10 Vitamins and supplements for preppers

It’s important to have vitamins and minerals on hand when SHTF. Having essential nutrients ensures you stay healthy even in a crisis or disaster scenario. In such cases, you need to be in good shape, physically and mentally.

Reasons to stock vitamins and minerals

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.Multivitamins usually aren’t enough to address all of your body’s needs. Different nutrients play different roles so it’s better to stock up on supplements of individual nutrients. Here are other reasons you should build a vitamin and mineral stockpile:

  • Vitamins and minerals strengthen the body against diseases. Nutrients like zinc, selenium, vitamin C and B vitamins strengthen your immune system for better protection against diseases.
  • Vitamins and minerals boost energy levels. You’ll need all the energy you can get when SHTF. Some nutrients, such as iron and B vitamins, increase energy levels. Others, like selenium, help get rid of accumulated toxins inside the body, which can cause fatigue.
  • Vitamins and minerals help protect against mental disorders. Crises and disaster scenarios may take a toll on your mental health if you’re not careful. Thankfully, certain vitamins and minerals can help lower your risk of developing mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety.
  • Vitamins and minerals help protect against toxicity. Toxic chemicals and other possibly harmful substances could end up in bodies of water in the event of a disaster, such as a storm or hurricane. Those substances could end up in your body if you happen to drink contaminated water. Fortunately, selenium, molybdenum and zinc can help flush out toxins from your body.

Essential vitamins and minerals to stock up on

Here are 10 essential nutrients you should consider adding to your stockpile:

  1. Vitamin A – This fat-soluble vitamin helps strengthen your immune system. It also helps improve your vision and lowers your risk of eye disorders.
  2. Vitamin C – Your body needs vitamin C to maintain healthy bones, skin and muscles. It also helps keep your immune system strong. (Related: Prevent bone loss with vitamin C.)
  3. Vitamin D – Vitamin D plays a key role in enhancing immune function and building strong bones.
  4. Vitamin E – Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps protect your cells from free radicals, which can otherwise cause damage.
  5. Vitamin B complex – There are eight B vitamins, each with its own unique health benefits. They work synergistically to ward off diseases, support proper nerve function, maintain good eyesight and more.
  6. Zinc – Zinc is vital to the immune system since your body needs it for wound healing. It also keeps your vision sharp, especially as you age.
  7. Selenium – Selenium is essential for the proper functioning of your immune system and thyroid gland.
  8. Magnesium – Magnesium is involved in more than 300 enzyme reactions in your body. It helps create proteins, control blood sugar and encourage proper nerve and muscle function.
  9. Molybdenum – Molybdenum is a trace mineral found in the soil that helps improve plants’ uptake of nitrogen, which they need to grow. Molybdenum can be found in many healthy foods, such as beans, grains and organ meats.
  10. Lithium orotate – Lithium orotate is a nutraceutical comprised of orotic acid, a compound your body naturally produces, and lithium, an alkali metal. Lithium is mainly found in grains and vegetables. Lithium orotate is commonly used to improve mood, reduce stress and relieve pain.

Tips for long-term storage of vitamins and minerals

There are some important things to remember when it comes to storing vitamins and minerals. For instance, a B complex supplement is never good past the expiration date. It is also ruined by high heat. Vitamin C is also easily destroyed by high heat.

Here are other tips for storing vitamins and minerals:

  • Vitamin B complex supplements should come in bright orange or yellow. If the capsules are too dark, they are too old and should be thrown away immediately.
  • Vitamin C is fairly stable, especially when it has nothing added to it and it’s kept out of the heat.
  • Dry forms of vitamins A, E and D are more stable and last longer.
  • Vitamin E is relatively more stable than other vitamins. It has been used as a preservative for many types of meat in the past.
  • Supplements can last anywhere between six months to three years. You shouldn’t have anything to worry about as long as you keep supplements in a cool, dry and dark place.
  • Storing plastic bottles of supplements inside plastic containers or resealable bags gives them a secondary layer of protection. Refrigerating supplements also helps extend their shelf life.
  • Supplements generally lose their potency over time. Stock enough for one year and replace every year.
  • Chewable supplements don’t store well because of their moisture content.
  • Supplements containing oil risk getting rancid. Probiotics can also lose potency over time.

Learn more about essential vitamins and minerals to stock up on at Nutrients.news.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

SHTFBlog.com

OnHealth.com

Healthline.com

VeryWellMind.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.