Food supply 101: How to store rice properly

Rice is an essential component of many preppers’ emergency food stockpile for many reasons. For starters, it’s high in calories, meaning it can keep up your energy in the event of a disaster or SHTF scenario. It also lasts for years if kept at room temperature and is inexpensive when bought in bulk. It’s also very versatile.
Read on for tips on how to properly store this pantry staple. (h/t to SHTFBlog.com)
How much rice should you stock?
Experts advise stocking up on 300 pounds of grains per household member. Depending on preference, roughly 25 to 60 pounds of those grains should be rice. A 50-pound bag of rice would cost around $20. Keep that in mind when creating a budget for stockpiling. After all, you’ll want to have other foods as well for a well-rounded stockpile.
And don’t just settle for any rice. Minimally processed varieties like brown and red rice are healthier than white rice because they still have the bran and germ. These are the components of the rice grain that hold its nutrients, such as dietary fiber, protein, iron, zinc, manganese and B vitamins. (Related: Brown rice and other whole grains can prevent type 2 diabetes.)
Storing rice for the long term
If you eat rice every day, then you should have your rice somewhere accessible but safe. Most kitchens don’t have moisture problems, so you can easily store your rice there. Ideally, you should keep it in an airtight container and away from direct light.
For long-term storage, you’ll need more than just an airtight container to store your rice in. Below are a few things you’ll need to ensure your rice stores for several years:
- Food-grade buckets – Five-gallon buckets allow you to store rice in bulk. Make sure to get the food-grade ones since it’s okay for those to come into direct contact with food products.
- Mylar bags – A Mylar bag is a shiny, opaque bag made from metalized polyester. It’s used to create a barrier between food and the container it’s kept in. Mylar bags are great for storing dry grains like rice, flour and beans.
- Food-safe oxygen absorbers – Oxygen absorbers are placed inside bags or containers to eliminate moisture, which could affect product quality. Moisture can ruin your entire lot of rice by allowing mold to grow.
- Gamma Seal lids – A Gamma Seal lid is a two-piece sealing system that allows you to transform any standard pail or bucket into an airtight and leakproof container. It’s also made from food-grade plastic.
Once you have your supplies, it’s time to use them all together. Start by putting your rice in a Mylar bag. Throw in oxygen absorbers, making sure there’s one in the bottom, middle and top of the bag. Seal the bag with a clothes iron on the hottest setting. The oxygen absorbers will suck any remaining air in the bag after a day. Repeat this process until all the rice is properly packed in Mylar bags.
Place the sealed bags of rice in a food-grade bucket. Close it with a gamma seal lid. Put the bucket in a dry, cool and dark area in your pantry.
Storing rice for the long term is a great entry point for new preppers looking to build their own emergency stockpile. Too many non-preppers wrongfully assume that stockpiling is an expensive business. But by stockpiling inexpensive staples like rice, you can easily build your emergency stockpile on a budget.
For more tips on how to properly store other pantry staples, visit FoodStorage.news.
Divina Ramirez
Sources include:
SHTFBlog.com
Extension.USU.edu
Healthline.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd