5 Natural treatments for eczema

Eczema is one of the most common skin conditions in the United States, affecting some 31 million people. This skin condition is characterized by inflammation, itching, scaling, discoloration and dryness. It flares up periodically and then subsides.
There is no accepted mainstream cure for eczema. Most people with the condition simply use remedies to treat their symptoms, soothe inflamed skin and potentially prevent flare-ups.
Read on to learn about eczema and the natural remedies that help relieve its symptoms.
Eczema: types and symptoms
Even though it’s one of the most common skin conditions, eczema and what causes it aren’t fully understood. Some experts believe people with eczema have overactive immune systems, which cause their skin to become inflamed and irritated.
Others think eczema is related to a gene variation that affects the skin’s ability to protect itself, making it susceptible to irritants and allergens.
In children, food allergies may also cause eczema.
The term “eczema” actually refers to seven skin conditions marked by itching and inflammation.
- Atopic dermatitis – This is the most common form of eczema. It starts in childhood and gets milder in adulthood. In atopic dermatitis, rashes often form in the creases of the elbows and knees.
- Contact dermatitis – In contact dermatitis, touching certain substances causes flare-ups. It may cause hives and fluid-filled blisters to appear on the skin.
- Stasis dermatitis – Stasis dermatitis happens when fluid leaks out of weakened veins into the skin. The fluid causes swelling, redness and itching.
- Seborrheic dermatitis – This form of eczema mainly affects your scalp. It is marked by a dry scalp and dandruff.
- Neurodermatitis – In neurodermatitis, thick, scaly patches form due to long-term scratching.
- Nummular eczema – This type of eczema causes round, coin-shaped spots to form on the skin.
- Dyshidrotic eczema – Dyshidrotic eczema causes blisters to form on the fingers, toes, palms and soles.
Safe and effective home remedies for eczema
You can relieve itchy, inflamed skin naturally with the following remedies:
- Anti-inflammatory diet – Eczema is marked by inflammation. You can easily reduce inflammation by eating anti-inflammatory foods, such as fatty fish, cruciferous vegetables and fermented foods. Avoid pro-inflammatory foods, such as fried foods, sweets, sugar-sweetened drinks and processed dairy products.
- Sun exposure – Step outside when it’s sunny out to relieve eczema symptoms and speed up healing. According to research, a little but of sunlight can help reduce the number of activated cells responsible for inflammation.
- Vitamin D – Some observational studies have found a link between vitamin D levels and eczema outcomes. Lower vitamin D levels are associated with more severe eczema symptoms. To avoid severe flare-ups, supplement with vitamin D or eat foods rich in vitamin D.
- CBD ointments – The skin contains natural receptors for cannabidiol (CBD), an active component of cannabis. A recent study found that topical CBD ointments can help with inflammatory skin conditions. Therefore, using topical remedies that contain CBD can help ease the redness and itchiness caused by eczema.
- Therapeutic oils – Coconut oil contains healthy fatty acids that help moisturize dry skin — a hallmark of eczema. Coconut oil has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. Certain essential oils, such as lavender and primrose, also contain active compounds with potent anti-inflammatory properties. Dilute lavender or primrose essential oil in coconut oil to make a soothing oil rub for your eczema. (Related: Rose water is an antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory remedy for skin infections.)
Remedies.news has more tips on how to treat other skin conditions like eczema.
Divina Ramirez
Sources include:
EcoWatch.com
MDPI.com
Healthline.com
TheConversation.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd