5 Natural treatments for eczema

Eczema is one of the most common skin conditions in the United States, affecting some 31 million people. This skin condition is characterized by inflammation, itching, scaling, discoloration and dryness. It flares up periodically and then subsides.

There is no accepted mainstream cure for eczema. Most people with the condition simply use remedies to treat their symptoms, soothe inflamed skin and potentially prevent flare-ups.

Read on to learn about eczema and the natural remedies that help relieve its symptoms.

Eczema: types and symptoms

Even though it’s one of the most common skin conditions, eczema and what causes it aren’t fully understood. Some experts believe people with eczema have overactive immune systems, which cause their skin to become inflamed and irritated.

Others think eczema is related to a gene variation that affects the skin’s ability to protect itself, making it susceptible to irritants and allergens.

In children, food allergies may also cause eczema.

The term “eczema” actually refers to seven skin conditions marked by itching and inflammation.

Atopic dermatitis – This is the most common form of eczema. It starts in childhood and gets milder in adulthood. In atopic dermatitis, rashes often form in the creases of the elbows and knees.

– This is the most common form of eczema. It starts in childhood and gets milder in adulthood. In atopic dermatitis, rashes often form in the creases of the elbows and knees. Contact dermatitis – In contact dermatitis, touching certain substances causes flare-ups. It may cause hives and fluid-filled blisters to appear on the skin.

– In contact dermatitis, touching certain substances causes flare-ups. It may cause hives and fluid-filled blisters to appear on the skin. Stasis dermatitis – Stasis dermatitis happens when fluid leaks out of weakened veins into the skin. The fluid causes swelling, redness and itching.

– Stasis dermatitis happens when fluid leaks out of weakened veins into the skin. The fluid causes swelling, redness and itching. Seborrheic dermatitis – This form of eczema mainly affects your scalp. It is marked by a dry scalp and dandruff.

– This form of eczema mainly affects your scalp. It is marked by a dry scalp and dandruff. Neurodermatitis – In neurodermatitis, thick, scaly patches form due to long-term scratching.

– In neurodermatitis, thick, scaly patches form due to long-term scratching. Nummular eczema – This type of eczema causes round, coin-shaped spots to form on the skin.

– This type of eczema causes round, coin-shaped spots to form on the skin. Dyshidrotic eczema – Dyshidrotic eczema causes blisters to form on the fingers, toes, palms and soles.

Safe and effective home remedies for eczema

You can relieve itchy, inflamed skin naturally with the following remedies:

Remedies.news has more tips on how to treat other skin conditions like eczema.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

EcoWatch.com

MDPI.com

Healthline.com

TheConversation.com

Related Posts