Pfizer covid vaccine caused woman’s skin to begin rotting off her face… with horrifying consequences

A 49-year-old woman from New York was on the verge of dying from an immune-mediate skin disorder that rapidly took over her body after she was “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) with the Pfizer injection.

In a peer-reviewed case study published just last week, researchers from Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Hospital in Riyadh revealed that the unnamed woman was rushed to the emergency room after receiving her first dose of Pfizer’s experimental mRNA injection, which the mainstream media now says is “fully approved” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System“The patient started to develop fever, fatigue, and headache followed by skin lesions affecting her trunk and starting to spread to her face and upper limbs with oral ulceration,” the study explains, noting that the patient was given paracetamol with no noticeable improvements.

“The patient had no history of taking any new medication or any cosmetic treatment in the past two months before the development of the skin lesions. Upon examination, the patient was vitally stable, anxious, and in severe pain. She had numerous purpuric and dusky red macules involving the chest.”

If you are interested in seeing photos of the woman’s skin (WARNING: GRAPHIC), you can do so at this link.

Pfizer covid vaccine caused woman to develop skin lesions in her genitalia

The woman’s entire body basically became covered in lesions, including on her abdomen, upper limbs, face, upper thighs, and genitalia. The paper explains that she showed “coalescence of lesions with flaccid bullae and areas of epidermal detachment with positive Nikolsky’s sign.”

“The mucosa was involved in her condition,” the paper goes on to reveal, “where she had extensive oral ulceration and hemorrhagic crusting over the lips.”

Said crusting is so disturbing that this writer just about gagged at the sight of it. And to think, this was all done to supposedly avoid a few sniffles caused by the Fort Detrick Virus paid for by Tony Fauci with American taxpayer dollars.

Roughly 30 percent of the woman’s body is now said to be covered with these lesions, thanks to the Pfizer shot. She was given two 60 ng/ml doses of etanercept subcutaneously, the first one on the day of her hospital admission and the second two days later.

Two days after receiving the first dose of this emergency drug, the woman stopped forming lesions on her body. She is said to have had a “complete healing” 22 days after that.

The woman was reportedly diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, as well as toxic epidermal necrolysis spectrum (SJS / TEN). In a nutshell, the Pfizer shot caused her skin to rot, and it would have continued rotting, eventually killing her, were it not for the emergency intervention.

“TEN is considered a medical emergency and requires immediate discontinuation of the ‘offending agent,’” The Covid Blog reported, noting that vaccines and other pharmaceutical drugs are the primary causes of these conditions.

“Researchers concluded that there were ‘no other identifiable causes’ for the TEN in the subject woman other than the Pfizer injection.”

Similarly, a man by the name of Richard Terrell, located in the United States, developed a full-body rash and swelling for four days after receiving the experimental covid injection from Johnson & Johnson (J&J). Another person, Leigh King from Scotland, developed the same thing after taking the AstraZeneca injection.

“The instant case is the first severe/life-threatening skin reaction we’ve covered as a result of the mRNA injections,” The Covid Blog adds. “There are 66 cases of SJS and TEN recorded in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as of August 13.”

The latest news about the death and destruction being caused by Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheCovidBlog.com

NaturalNews.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.