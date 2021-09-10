Pharma-controlled media begins pushing “Mu variant” hysteria in preparation for new lockdowns, vaccine mandates

The “Delta variant” is so last week. The latest “strain” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) to infect the mainstream media is the “Mu variant,” which is supposedly “beginning to rise in America” just as the government is gearing up to reintroduce another round of lockdowns.

Since tens of millions of Americans are refusing to take Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections, the medical police state is running through the Greek alphabet trying to scare people with letter after letter.

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemAs the story goes, the Mu variant was first discovered in Colombia back in January. Since that time, it has mysteriously spread to at least 40 other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

In the U.S. alone, there are now said to be at least 2,3000 “cases” of the Mu variant that have been detected using fraudulent PCR tests.

The only state in the country that is supposedly Mu variant-free right now is Nebraska, we are told. Conveniently, the Mu variant magically appeared in the U.S. just as the Delta variant is said to be “nearing its end.”

As usual, the “scientists” are supposedly freaking out about the Mu variant, which mainstream media reports claim “could be the most dangerous to spring up yet.” Does anyone still believe this nonsense?

California, Florida lead nation in new Mu cases

The Mu variant is so serious that there are now 384 cases of it, supposedly, in the entire state of Florida. California, and specifically Los Angeles, is another Mu “hotspot,” we are told, also with 384 cases.

When they are not too busy filming TikTok dance videos, hospital staff say they are “overwhelmed” by all the new Mu cases flooding their work facilities. They would rather be on social media than have to deal with all those pesky patients, apparently.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially named the Mu variant back in late August, readying the world for the next “wave” of medical fascism to come with it.

This time around, the U.S. could see even more draconian restrictions than it did for the Delta variant, which is obviously the goal. With each new Greek letter of the virus that is introduced, the medical police state hopes to ratchet up the tyranny as much as possible.

Los Angeles County, which has a total population of around 10 million, is said to have 167 cases of the Mu variant. This represents a 0.0000167 percent infection rate, which health authorities consider to be very scary.

“The identification of variants like Mu, and the spreading of variants across the globe, highlights the need for L.A. County residents to continue to take measures to protect themselves and others,” announced L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

“This is what makes getting vaccinated and layering protections so important. These are actions that break the chain of transmission and limits COVID-19 proliferation that allows for the virus to mutate into something that could be more dangerous.”

Prior to California taking the lead, Alaska supposedly had the highest number of Mu cases at 146, followed by 73 in Connecticut, 42 in Maine, and 39 in Hawaii.

Fake television “doctor” Tony Fauci is extra fearful about Mu, having told whoever still watches him talk the other day that it is critical to “pay attention at all times” to every new variant that is introduced.

It is all so tiresome that the only logical response is to laugh. The plandemic has been over for at least a year, if it ever even began, and yet the talking heads are stillbombarding the world with made-up bull excrement at every turn. This truly is a clown world.

More of the latest fake news about Chinese Virus “variants” can be found at Propaganda.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

Archive.is

DrEddyMD.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.