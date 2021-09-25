Immunization expert warns that vaccinated people are the real threat, “dangerous” to others

Perhaps the biggest Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) threat right now are people who took the “vaccines,” suggests Prof. Christian Perronne, a former head at the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European Advisory Group of Experts in Immunization.

Perronne warned in a recent speech that “fully vaccinated” people must quarantine over the winter months or else risk becoming seriously ill or even dying, now that their immune systems have been permanently altered with experimental gene therapy.

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.A specialist in tropical pathologies and emerging infectious diseases, Perronne says the situation in Israel and the United Kingdom, two of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world, is deteriorating rapidly. The same is expected to occur here in the United States as well.

“Unvaccinated people are not dangerous; vaccinated people are dangerous for others,” Perronne is quoted as saying.

“It’s proven in Israel now – I’m in contact with many physicians in Israel – they’re having big problems, severe cases in the hospitals are among vaccinated people, and in U.K. also, you have the larger vaccination program and also there are problems.”

A working group in France is said to be “utterly panicked” about the situation and not sure what to do to address it. Most of the people getting sick after testing “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are people who took the jabs, which is not what we were all told would happen as part of “Operation Warp Speed.”

“95% of seriously ill patients are vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people account for 85-90% of hospitalizations,” announced an Israeli doctor by the name of Kobi Haviv during a segment on Channel 13 News.

“We are opening more and more covid branches. The effectiveness of vaccines is declining or disappearing.”

If the effectiveness of covid vaccines is “disappearing,” then why the aggressive push for more of them?

It is not as though any of this is breaking news. We have been warning for months that Fauci Flu shots are spreading the variants, not stopping them.

Why, then, is the Biden regime basically threatening Americans to roll up their sleeves, or else? Does China Joe want more people to get sick and die, which will commence another round of shots causing more sickness and death, and so on for the rest of time?

At this point, it should be painfully obvious even to those who buy into the Branch Covidian rhetoric that something is really wrong with the narrative. Experts in immunology have also been warning for many months now that administering vaccines during a pandemic, even with good intentions, is not a good idea.

It would appear as though the goal is not to stamp out the scourge but to continue fueling it with more and more injections. Meanwhile, sick patients with vaccine-induced illnesses are unable to access remedies like ivermectin that could actually help them.

“If you stock up with ivermectin and boost your immune system with vitamin D and start taking ivermectin immediately after symptoms appear (i.e., fever), your odds of survival approach 100 percent,” wrote one commenter at America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS).

“I got 100 12 mg ivermectin tablets from India for $170 including shipping. The recommended dosage is 24 mg for five days or sooner if fever subsides, so my cost to get to 100 percent is $17. And the beauty is: NONE of that $17 goes to Pfizer.”

“To say nothing about the four billion doses of ivermectin given in Africa and elsewhere, with statistically zero side effects, is a travesty,” wrote another. “Biden et al. are sociopaths: if they had an ounce of genuine care for the health of people they would say, ‘you do whatever you think is best for your health after taking proper advice.’”

To keep up with the latest news about the scourge of Chinese Germ injections, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.