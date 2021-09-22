CDC guidance for Chickenpox virus says if you contracted it already then NO NEED to get vaccinated… so why not with COVID?

With the risk of serious adverse events being so high from the experimental Covid vaccines, it would not be wise for people to get the China Flu jabs after they already caught Covid and have natural immunity against it. Not to mention the fact that the China Flu inoculations wipe out any anti-Covid, naturally-made antibodies themselves, and provide little-to-no protection against catching or spreading Covid, as the science has revealed. The CDC’s current guidance for the “highly contagious” Chickenpox may surprise all the Covid-phobic Americans who do anything the CDC tells them to do. For those who have caught Chickenpox ever before in their life, the CDC tells them not to bother getting the vaccine.

It’s spelled out in clear language: “CDC recommends two doses of chickenpox vaccine for children, adolescents, and adults who have never had chickenpox.” So if you’ve had the virus, you’re good to go, in other words. No vaccine recommended or even needed at all.

Toxic spike protein injections required even if you caught Covid already and now have natural immune defense

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.So then what about the Covid virus? Will the CDC delete this advice on Chickenpox once they read this? Americans are being told to get vaccinated NO MATTER WHAT right now, or lose your job, your freedom to travel, and soon the ability to buy food. There’s no mention of natural immunity. There are no exemptions, besides religious and medical (which are almost impossible to get because it’s almost impossible to find an MD who will sign one).

Millions of Americans have already caught Covid, beat it, some easily, and don’t want or need toxic spike protein injections. Tens of millions of Americans already have the best kind of immunity to Covid they could “acquire” and it’s not from toxic jabs made in the same laboratories as the genetically-mutated China Flu.

Military members who have natural immunity against Covid-19 suing Defense Department over mandatory toxic jabs

By now, Americans should know better than to take the advice of the CDC, but when so-called medical advice becomes mandated, that’s where people must draw the line. Used to be that parents of young children would take their children to neighbor’s homes where kids currently had the Chickenpox, just to let them catch it, beat it and have natural immunity against it later in life.

That’s because most children, teens and young adults have strong immune systems naturally (if they don’t ruin them with toxic food, chemical medicine and hoax vaccines). Once you catch Chickenpox or Covid, there’s definitely no reason whatsoever to get a vaccine for them, and people are “up in arms” about the whole ‘mandatory vaccination’ fiasco.

Resident Biden ordered all military personnel to get stabbed with billions of toxic spike proteins or face dishonorable discharge, including anyone who already caught Covid and has natural immunity against it. Go figure. This is unlawful what the US government and vaccine industrial complex are requiring of service members, and there should be consequences for their tyrannical actions. About a quarter-million military members and personnel already caught and beat Covid, most rather easily, so why take the high risk of getting blood clots and myocarditis from the Fauci shots?

Military members are bringing lawsuits against the US Secretary of Defense, who claims the only way to get “full immunity” against Covid is with a deadly jab, or two or three. These crazy vaccine fanatics will say anything to enforce the jabs (they don’t take themselves) and they don’t back up anything they claim with any science or research. There is no vaccine that provides 100 percent immunity, and certainly not the Covid jabs. The only thing even close to full immunity is infection survival.

In fact, new research conducted in Israel proves that natural immunity ranks better than the artificial, vaccine-induced kind for Covid-19 by 13 times. That’s science, not some talking head making up rules and rhetoric about the blood clot shots. This was the largest real-world analysis conducted to date to find the difference in strength between natural immunity and vaccine-forced immunity for Covid-19. So the question remains: If you beat Covid already, like Chickenpox, shouldn’t you be exempt from all vaccine mandates?

The sad truth is that nobody should ever be ‘mandated’ to take a vaccine. Here’s a medical doctor explaining more about the correlation and the contradictions made by the CDC:

Are you, or is someone you know suffering from SPS – Spike Protein Syndrome? Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news for updates on the war against dirty vaccines and communism, and how to keep your family happy, healthy and safe.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

ZeroHedge.com

DennisMichaelLynch.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.