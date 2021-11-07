BREAKING: Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issues emergency halt to Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate

After reviewing an emergency lawsuit now involving 19 states that are suing the Biden administration for executive overreach with the unconstitutional vaccine mandate, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an emergency stay.

“Because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate, the mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court,” said the court in a brief order viewable here.

“Petitioners said the mandate, promulgated as an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), should be struck down because it exceeds OSHA’s authority under the Occupational Safety and Health Act,” reports The Epoch Times.

“Emergency hearings will take place soon,” tweeted Texas Governor Greg Abbott, celebrating the decision. The Epoch Times adds:

“The court’s action not only halts Biden from moving forward with his unlawful overreach, but it also commands the judicious review we sought. The president will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the Constitution,” added Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican and one of the petitioners.

The Biden vaccine “mandate” has no basis in law and no basis in science. A steady stream of published scientific studies has long demonstrated that vaccines do not prevent the spread of covid. In fact, the latest “VE” rating — Vaccine Effectiveness — to come out of UK data shows the VE to be a negative number of minus 73 percent. This means people who take the vaccine have an increased risk of hospitalizations and deaths compared to those who avoid the vaccine.

If anything, vaccinated people are the “super spreaders” who should be isolating at home. A published science study carried out by the University of Oxford’s Clinical Research Group discovered that vaccinated people carry 251 times higher viral loads in their nostrils, allowing them to spread the virus to others.

The real danger to public health, it turns out, are vaccinated people, not the unvaccinated.

Gov. Abbott chimed in about the Fifth Circuit decision, saying, “We will have our day in court to strike down Biden’s unconstitutional abuse of authority.”

BREAKING: The Federal Court of Appeals just issued a temporary halt to Biden’s vaccine mandate.



Emergency hearings will take place soon.



We will have our day in court to strike down Biden’s unconstitutional abuse of authority. pic.twitter.com/8utmU05vw3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 6, 2021

Today I was told by a contact in law enforcement that around half of US federal prison correctional officers are planning to quit in early January if the vaccine mandate is enforced. We’re also hearing similar numbers among police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders.

Employees of Proctor & Gamble — the company that manufacturers most of the toxic personal care products that ignorant people put on their skin and then wonder why they have cancer — have posted an eerie video that essentially claims they will walk away from the company en masse and bring P&G to its knees over the vaccine mandate:

https://www.brighteon.com/09f3d77b-51ea-459a-b497-6f22d09d55ec

In December of 2020, Joe Biden promised he would never push mask mandates or vaccine mandates. That promise didn’t last very long, and now Biden apparently believes that the government owns your body and can order you to do its bidding. If we do not have control over our own bodies, then we are government property… i.e. medical slaves with no rights whatsoever.

The right to control your own body is the most basic human right from which most other rights spring. For starters, if we do not own our own bodies, how can we responsible for the actions of our bodies? This means that if the government claims to have ownership over your body, no person can logically be charged with a violent crime, since the responsibility for the violence must rest on the owner of the body that carried it out. Put another way, if the government claims to own your body, the entire system of law and justice becomes null and void because no person can be said to be responsible for the actions carried out by a body which they do not own.

Furthermore, if the government claims to own your body, then it also claims ownership of your children. This explains why big government enthusiasts already believe that parents should have no role whatsoever in the education of their own children. Instead, they say your children “belong” to the state.

The legal answer to all this ultimately falls to the US Supreme Court. Even though Trump managed to install three justices during his term, those individuals (Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch) have so far demonstrated very little in the way of recognizing individual liberty as a guiding principle. Should SCOTUS decide that vaccine mandates are somehow constitutional, it will no doubt spark a mass uprising, widespread state-led nullification efforts and possibly a civil war.

If SCOTUS doesn’t think we own our own bodies, then SCOTUS has lost all remaining credibility and has no more useful function in a supposedly “free” society. If you don’t own your body, you can never be free. The Supreme Court, if it nullifies personal ownership of our own bodies, would also nullify its own credibility since it would be placing itself in the position of reestablishing slavery and segregation across America.

Not surprisingly, the same political party that once pushed slavery and the KKK — the Democrats — is once again pushing medical slavery and government ownership of your body.

All who value freedom must reject medical slavery and any so-called “authority” that claims ownership over your body. We reject slavery in all its forms, including medical slavery.

Mike Adams

