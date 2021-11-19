20 Scientific studies prove that COVID-19 vaccine mandates are useless to health, harmful to society

Twenty studies have proven that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines provide no health benefit and are actually harmful to the community.

Energy at the Cellular LevelIn an article published by Global Research, Dr. Paul Elias Alexander wrote that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates result in the forced separation and segregation of society which created hazards for people in their professional lives.

The vaccine mandates represent an encroachment on freedom and liberties, calling into question the motives behind these mandates when science shows no public benefit compared with the costs. Instead, the decision to accept the vaccine should be made by individuals using their own assessment of risks in consultation with medical professionals. (Related: The Daily Wire challenges Biden administration vaccine mandates.)

Below are the scientific studies that prove the uselessness of vaccine mandates:

1. No significant difference in viral load between vaccinated and unvaccinated, asymptomatic and symptomatic groups when infected with SARS-CoV-2 delta variant, Acharya, 2021

2. Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals have similar viral loads in communities with a high prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant, Riemersma, 2021; Shedding of Infectious SARS-CoV-2 despite vaccination when the delta variant is prevalent – Wisconsin, July 2021

3. Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections, Gazit, 2021

4. Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination against risk of symptomatic infection, hospitalization and death up to nine months: a Swedish total-population cohort study, Nordstrom, 2021

5. Waning of BNT162b2 vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in Qatar, Chemaitelly, 2021

6. Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 delta variant among vaccinated healthcare workers, Vietnam, Chao, 2021

7. Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 infections, including COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections associated with large public gatherings – Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021, Brown, 2021

8. An outbreak caused by the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant (B.1.617.2) in a secondary care hospital in Finland, May 2021, Hetemaki, 2021

9. Nosocomial outbreak caused by the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant in a highly vaccinated population, Israel, July 2021, Shitrit, 2021

10. COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report Week 42, PHE, 2021

11. Waning immune humoral response to BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine over six months, Levin, 2021

12. Increases in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2,947 counties in the United States, Subramanian, 2021

13. Durability of immune responses to the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine, Suthar, 2021

14. Infection-enhancing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies recognize both the original Wuhan/D614G strain and delta variants. A potential risk for mass vaccination, Yahi, 2021

15. Hospitalization among vaccine breakthrough COVID-19 infections, Juthani, 2021

16. The impact of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination on alpha & delta variant transmission, Eyre, 2021

17. SARS-CoV-2 infection after vaccination in healthcare workers in California, Keehner, 2021

18. Community transmission and viral load kinetics of the SARS-CoV-2 delta (B.1.617.2) variant in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in the UK: a prospective, longitudinal, cohort study, Singanayagam, 2021

19. Waning Immunity after the BNT162b2 Vaccine in Israel, Goldberg, 2021

20. Viral loads of delta-variant SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections after vaccination and booster with BNT162b2, Levine-Tiefenbrun, 2021

Coalition sues Biden over vaccine mandate

coalition of 10 states led by Missouri’s attorney general on Nov. 10 sued Biden over his administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor filed the suit along with the attorneys general of Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota and New Hampshire. All are Republicans.

A federal court has already blocked the administration’s private employer vaccine mandate, although a stricter one focused on health care workers remains in place.

The health care mandate, which covers more than 17 million nurses and others, doesn’t include a testing opt-out. (Related: New York initiates medical martial law rollout with troops to take over hospitals where unvaxxed health care workers are being fired en masse)

The coalition says the mandate is unlawful under federal law in part because the federal government is trying to wrest away compulsory vaccination power that has “always been the province of – and still properly belongs to – the states.”

“Vaccination requirements are matters that depend on local factors and conditions. Whatever might make sense in New York City, St Louis or Omaha could be decidedly counterproductive and harmful in rural communities like Memphis, Missouri or McCook, Nebraska,” the 58-page filing in federal court in Missouri states.

The mandate is poised to exacerbate an already alarming shortage of health care workers, the coalition said. As proof, they cite Dr. Randy Tobler, the CEO of Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri. Tobler said that people working in his hospital told him that if the mandate takes effect, they won’t work there.

Follow Immunization.news for more news and information related to vaccine mandates and coronavirus vaccines.

Matthew Davis 

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

EpochTimes.com

WSJ.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.