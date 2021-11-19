20 Scientific studies prove that COVID-19 vaccine mandates are useless to health, harmful to society

Twenty studies have proven that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines provide no health benefit and are actually harmful to the community.

In an article published by Global Research, Dr. Paul Elias Alexander wrote that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates result in the forced separation and segregation of society which created hazards for people in their professional lives.

The vaccine mandates represent an encroachment on freedom and liberties, calling into question the motives behind these mandates when science shows no public benefit compared with the costs. Instead, the decision to accept the vaccine should be made by individuals using their own assessment of risks in consultation with medical professionals. (Related: The Daily Wire challenges Biden administration vaccine mandates.)

Below are the scientific studies that prove the uselessness of vaccine mandates:

1. No significant difference in viral load between vaccinated and unvaccinated, asymptomatic and symptomatic groups when infected with SARS-CoV-2 delta variant, Acharya, 2021

2. Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals have similar viral loads in communities with a high prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant, Riemersma, 2021; Shedding of Infectious SARS-CoV-2 despite vaccination when the delta variant is prevalent – Wisconsin, July 2021

3. Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections, Gazit, 2021

4. Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination against risk of symptomatic infection, hospitalization and death up to nine months: a Swedish total-population cohort study, Nordstrom, 2021

5. Waning of BNT162b2 vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in Qatar, Chemaitelly, 2021

6. Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 delta variant among vaccinated healthcare workers, Vietnam, Chao, 2021

7. Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 infections, including COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections associated with large public gatherings – Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021, Brown, 2021

8. An outbreak caused by the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant (B.1.617.2) in a secondary care hospital in Finland, May 2021, Hetemaki, 2021

9. Nosocomial outbreak caused by the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant in a highly vaccinated population, Israel, July 2021, Shitrit, 2021

10. COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report Week 42, PHE, 2021

11. Waning immune humoral response to BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine over six months, Levin, 2021

12. Increases in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2,947 counties in the United States, Subramanian, 2021

13. Durability of immune responses to the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine, Suthar, 2021

14. Infection-enhancing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies recognize both the original Wuhan/D614G strain and delta variants. A potential risk for mass vaccination, Yahi, 2021

15. Hospitalization among vaccine breakthrough COVID-19 infections, Juthani, 2021

16. The impact of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination on alpha & delta variant transmission, Eyre, 2021

17. SARS-CoV-2 infection after vaccination in healthcare workers in California, Keehner, 2021

18. Community transmission and viral load kinetics of the SARS-CoV-2 delta (B.1.617.2) variant in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in the UK: a prospective, longitudinal, cohort study, Singanayagam, 2021

19. Waning Immunity after the BNT162b2 Vaccine in Israel, Goldberg, 2021

20. Viral loads of delta-variant SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections after vaccination and booster with BNT162b2, Levine-Tiefenbrun, 2021

A coalition of 10 states led by Missouri’s attorney general on Nov. 10 sued Biden over his administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor filed the suit along with the attorneys general of Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota and New Hampshire. All are Republicans.

A federal court has already blocked the administration’s private employer vaccine mandate, although a stricter one focused on health care workers remains in place.

The health care mandate, which covers more than 17 million nurses and others, doesn’t include a testing opt-out. (Related: New York initiates medical martial law rollout with troops to take over hospitals where unvaxxed health care workers are being fired en masse)

The coalition says the mandate is unlawful under federal law in part because the federal government is trying to wrest away compulsory vaccination power that has “always been the province of – and still properly belongs to – the states.”

“Vaccination requirements are matters that depend on local factors and conditions. Whatever might make sense in New York City, St Louis or Omaha could be decidedly counterproductive and harmful in rural communities like Memphis, Missouri or McCook, Nebraska,” the 58-page filing in federal court in Missouri states.

The mandate is poised to exacerbate an already alarming shortage of health care workers, the coalition said. As proof, they cite Dr. Randy Tobler, the CEO of Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri. Tobler said that people working in his hospital told him that if the mandate takes effect, they won’t work there.

Follow Immunization.news for more news and information related to vaccine mandates and coronavirus vaccines.

Matthew Davis

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

EpochTimes.com

WSJ.com

Related Posts