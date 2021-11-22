Food supply 101: Food preservation and storage techniques to learn before SHTF

Preppers know that they need to stockpile enough food before SHTF to keep their family fed for a long-term survival scenario.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.If you’re a newbie prepper, you can start your own food supply by learning how to make DIY meals, ready-to-eat (MREs) or pemmican. (h/t to PreppersWill.com)

The point of prepping is not to panic or become a hermit. As a prepper, you are preparing for common survival scenarios like a long-term power outage in your neighborhood.

Survival preparedness teaches you how to be self-sufficient so you can survive after SHTF without having to rely on others. When stocking up on food, it’s best to purchase non-perishable foods in bulk and items that you can use to make various food kits.

DIY MREs

MREs have a long shelf life, making them a popular choice among preppers. However, store-bought MREs can be expensive, which might discourage preppers on a tight budget. Some MRE kits can cost about $160 for only 12 meals.

To save money, make your own MREs and invest in a vacuum sealer.

When making DIY MREs, maintain a calorie count of about one thousand calories per meal. Avoid using ingredients like dairy products, fatty foods or fruits as they tend to go bad quickly.

Your MREs need to have the right blend of carbohydrates, proteins and minerals because these components are essential for a complete meal. Make different MRE combinations so you and your family don’t get tired of eating the same meals when you’re dealing with a long-term survival scenario.

If you think making MREs is a cost-efficient way of adding food to your stockpile, invest in items like a dehydrator, Mylar bags, a quality vacuum sealer and desiccants like silica gel or oxygen absorbers.

Here are some items you can include in your DIY MREs:

  • Instant noodles/ramen and freeze-dried vegetables
  • Powdered cocoa and milk
  • Granola and energy bars
  • Packets of sugar, salt and pepper for seasoning

Try these DIY MRE food combinations:

Breakfast MRE:

  • Cinnamon
  • Dried apples and bananas
  • Oats
  • Powdered milk
  • Sugar

Steak and mashed potatoes MRE:

  • Mashed potato flakes
  • Dehydrated spinach
  • Dehydrated turnip or celery root powder
  • Freeze-dried steak or dehydrated beef jerky
  • Salt and pepper for seasoning

Tomato and chicken soup MRE:

  • Dried noodles
  • Dried tomatoes, carrots and peppers (Blended into powder.)
  • Freeze-dried chicken bits
  • Herbs and spices
  • Powdered milk
  • Salt and pepper packets

Pemmican, an ancient survival food

Pemmican is a form of dried meat similar to beef jerky. It’s traditionally made from bison, but you can make pemmican with deer or elk meat dried in a food dehydrator and stored in a vacuum-sealed bag.

You don’t need to break the bank to make pemmican. The food dehydrator and vacuum sealer you’ll need for DIY MREs can also be used to make pemmican.

Pemmican recipe

Pemmican is a great survival food because it’s calorie-dense and easy to make.

You can buy tallow or make it at home using a slow cooker. Put the fat into the slow cooker, put it on the Low temperature setting and let it render for several hours. The tallow is done when the fat is liquid with crispy chunks floating on top.

Dry the meat using a food dehydrator before proceeding to the steps below.

Ingredients:

  • Red meat – Use game meat or beef. Five pounds of meat will make one pound of dried meat.
  • Fat or suet – Suet must be rendered into tallow. Use a 1:6 ratio of fat and dried meat.
  • Salt – One teaspoon of salt per pound of meat.
  • Optional – Dried berries, herbs, honey or spices.

Preparation:

  1. Trim the fat from the meat. Make sure there’s no fat on the meat when you dry it.
  2. Salt the meat to prevent bacteria growth and make the pemmican taste better.
  3. After the meat is dried, turn it into a powder. Use a meat grinder, blender or food processor. The final product must be almost a powder with no big chunks in it.
  4. Turn the berries into a powder using the same method as the meat.
  5. Combine the powdered meat and powdered berries together.
  6. Heat the fat until it liquefies.
  7. Pour the liquefied fat over the powdered meat and berry mixture. The ratio of fat to dried mixture is about 1:6.
  8. Let the mixture cool and form into balls or bars.
  9. Wrap in wax paper or plastic bags before storing them in your stockpile.

Making a shelf life list

When you’re done making MREs or pemmican, create a shelf life list of every item in your food stockpile. Doing this ensures that you stay organized.

A shelf life list also helps prevent food waste since not everything in your food stockpile will last indefinitely. (Related: Food storage tips: How to store canned foods safely.)

List the items by time categories of six months, one year and indefinite to keep your list organized:

  • Six months – This includes items like cereal, crackers, dried fruit, powdered milk and potatoes.
  • One year – For these items, you need to check the expiration date and plan on consumption before that date. This category will probably make up the bulk of your supplies, like canned fruits and vegetables, along with items like peanut butter, jams and jelly.
  • Indefinite – Even items in this category won’t last long if not stored in proper containers and under the right conditions. This category includes items like baking powder, flour, grains, pasta, rice and wheat. Coffee and tea also fall into this category.

When storing food products with an indefinite shelf life, you must use the right containers and store them in the right conditions. Protect your supplies from air, critters, bugs and moisture.

Practice food stock rotation

Rotating your food and water supply ensures that even if you don’t need to use them in a survival scenario, they won’t go to waste.

Regularly check and rotate the food and water in your stockpile and replace all the items that you use up. Check and refresh water when necessary.

Whether you choose to try making MREs or pemmican, prepping means taking one step closer to self-sufficiency. Prepping costs time and money, but these small sacrifices help ensure that you’re ready for whatever comes your way, whether it’s a week-long power outage or a natural disaster that leaves you holed up at home.

No one can predict the future, but being a prepper means you can at least control what you’ll be eating and drinking when SHTF.

Follow FoodStorage.news for more articles related to food preservation and storage.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

PreppersWill.com

PrimalSurvivor.net 1

PrimalSurvivor.net 2

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.