City workers from the Houston Health Department (HHD) were caught by home security camera going door to door and asking residents if they are already vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

The video, posted by Twitter user Kukicat7, shows three city workers going to the doors of residents of an apartment complex to ask if they’ve already gotten their COVID-19 vaccines.

The city workers were all wearing masks and holding clipboards. The group was “just going around the community informing everyone they can get the vaccine for coronavirus,” claimed one of the city workers caught on camera.

As the video continues, one city worker could be heard asking a resident if everyone at his home is vaccinated. When the tenant responded that he and his wife were vaccinated, the city employee asked which vaccine the couple received.

The resident then replied that they received the Pfizer vaccine and the worker from the health department continued the interrogation by asking how many family members got vaccinated.

Once they were done asking questions, the workers left pamphlets at the doorsteps of the apartments to continue their canvassing.

But were the workers simply asking residents if they were already vaccinated, or were they categorizing addresses into “vaccinated,” “non-vaccinated” and “unsure” groups for future vaccine mandates? (Related: Survey: Most Americans oppose vaccination mandates.)

InfoWars founder Alex Jones previously warned citizens about door-to-door vaccine brigades after the Biden administration promoted the idea earlier in 2021.

While the Houston city employees seem harmless today, Jones said that national brigades could one day be “coming to forcibly inoculate you and your family.”

HHD tells over 200 citizens to get repeat dose of coronavirus vaccine

The HHD recently announced that over 200 people should get a repeat dose of the COVID-19 vaccine due to an issue at two locations.

According to the department, the issue “relates to the use of the Moderna vaccine administered prior to the product’s expiration date, but outside of its use-by date.”

In a statement, the agency explained that the coronavirus vaccine needs to be used within 30 days of being moved from a freezer to a refrigerator. But the vaccine boxes are only labeled with an expiration date, which contributed to the error.

The health department reported that it is contacting 356 patients because of the incident involving those who were inoculated at Sharpstown Health Services and Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center between Sept. 29 and Oct. 28. The agency recommended some patients to sign up for a repeat dose while others don’t have to do anything.

Jeremy Reedy, a Houston resident, was dumbfounded. He said he received his second Moderna shot on Oct. 27 at the Sharpstown location. On Nov. 17, he received a phone call informing him that the vaccine “was not good” and that he needs to get vaccinated again.

In the statement, the HHD also announced that it immediately discarded the vaccines in question once the incident was discovered. The agency said it will implement measures to prevent this from happening again. The department also contacted Moderna for guidance.

The health department is providing the following recommendations:

The 142 patients who were given an affected dose from Sept. 29 to Oct. 12 aren’t required to do anything since the dose they received “maintained the level of activity necessary to protect against” COVID-19 at the time of administration.

The 214 patients who received an affected dose from Oct. 13 to 28 were advised to receive a repeat dose since the affected dose may not provide the level of activity necessary to protect against coronavirus.

