Shocking study in NEJM reveals vaccine effectiveness plummets after just TWO months “in all age groups”

New research out of Israel has found that the so-called “immunity” created by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” last about two months at best before all but disappearing entirely.

“In December 2020, Israel began a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by administering the BNT162b2 vaccine, which led to a sharp curtailing of the outbreak,” the study explains.

“After a period with almost no cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, a resurgent Covid-19 outbreak began in mid-June 2021. Possible reasons for the resurgence were reduced vaccine effectiveness against the delta (B.1.617.2) variant and waning immunity. The extent of waning immunity of the vaccine against the delta variant in Israel is unclear.”

The “delta” variant, by the way, appears to be nothing more than a vaccine-induced illness that the media is trying to disguise by calling it a “mutation” of the Chinese Virus.

The only thing that is constantly mutating is the narrative as the “scariant” fearmongering reaches a fever pitch.

Meanwhile, people who took the jabs are getting sick in droves as their artificial “immunity” fades away into nothing, just as predicted.

No, Fauci Flu shots do not provide lasting immunity against infection

For their research, scientists from numerous Israeli universities and medical institutions compared different groups of people in the same age groups who got vaccinated at different times.

One group got jabbed right when the injections became available in January, and another got jabbed several months later. Across the board, those who got injected the earliest had the least amount of remaining immunity at the time of testing compared to those who got injected later.

“Among persons 60 years of age or older, the rate of infection in the July 11–31 period was higher among persons who became fully vaccinated in January 2021 (when they were first eligible) than among those fully vaccinated 2 months later, in March (rate ratio, 1.6; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.3 to 2.0),” the study explains.

“Among persons 40 to 59 years of age, the rate ratio for infection among those fully vaccinated in February (when they were first eligible), as compared with 2 months later, in April, was 1.7 (95% CI, 1.4 to 2.1).”

Similar ratios were observed in the younger age groups as well. It seems that no matter how old a person is, immunity to the Fauci Flu wanes in direct correlation to the passage of time.

“Among persons 16 to 39 years of age, the rate ratio for infection among those fully vaccinated in March (when they were first eligible), as compared with 2 months later, in May, was 1.6 (95% CI, 1.3 to 2.0),” the study further explains.

“The rate ratio for severe disease among persons fully vaccinated in the month when they were first eligible, as compared with those fully vaccinated in March, was 1.8 (95% CI, 1.1 to 2.9) among persons 60 years of age or older and 2.2 (95% CI, 0.6 to 7.7) among those 40 to 59 years of age; owing to small numbers, the rate ratio could not be calculated among persons 16 to 39 years of age.”

In their conclusion, the scientists stated that it is abundantly clear that immunity against Chinese Germs wanes in all age groups after just a few months of receiving the second injection dose.

“Variants are just a continuation of the hoax to keep people in fear so they get the vaccine, which is the real population control weapon,” wrote one Natural News commenter.

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

