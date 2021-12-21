TIME Magazine names mass murdering vaccine scientists “heroes of the year” while vaccine deaths continue to accelerate

Time is the ultimate "shill" magazine based out of New York City with a circulation of about 3 million, that got cut down to 2 million 3 years ago. Time tells the "news" through people who represent dogmatic political stances for mainstream media to capitalize upon, including 9/11, the George Floyd incident, and anyone who promotes fake global warming and deadly "vaccines."

As Covid vaccine-induced injuries and deaths rack up and spread like a pandemic, mass media in America has new “Heroes of the Year” declared in order to cover up the mass casualties caused by the very “technology” they research, conjure in a lab, and represent for population reduction eugenics. Lead vaccine developers (scientists) were chosen as hero shills for the sellout TIME Magazine as of late, and their names are Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman.

Covid vaccine-induced “excess” deaths quickly approaching half-a-million just in the United States

No, the CDC will not confess to mass murder, but they fail to deny it, so this is almost guilt by omission. At least 388,000 Americans are dead thanks to the Covid clot shots and the best evidence this was going to happen comes from the clinical trials of these vaccines, that were still signed off on by the FDA, knowing the mass carnage that would result from their “approval,” whether by emergency or with their fake stamp.

In the Pfizer clinical trials of their toxic protein-prion-laced Covid vaccine (mRNA), the vaccinated patients were much more likely to die than those who got the placebo. Also, the vaccine had a higher chance of killing the person than saving them from Covid. If America actually knew this, then vaccine “hesitancy” would quickly become vaccine fear, and that would put a major dampening on the whole vaccine cult kill machine.

Still, TIME Magazine must help cover up the carnage, so they call the makers of this death machine heroes, like a whole new slick crew of Dr. Josef Mengele clones. The number of deaths from Covid vaccines dwarfs the number of deaths from Covid-19 and is variants, at this rate.

TIME Magazine should be sued for pushing dangerous propaganda and helping to propagate a Covid-vaccine-induced tsunami of injuries and deaths

This represents the highest echelon of traitors to humanity, like Nazi scientists who developed Zyklon B (the insecticide poison for the gas chambers). The only difference here is that 200 million Americans believe the deadly Covid vaccines are like medicine.

What we are experiencing truly is the “Truman show” on the world’s stage, and the vaccinated sheeple are walking right towards the ADE tsunami like a brain-dead populace of zombies. They have no idea the CCP, CDC and the FDA all want them dying a quick, miserable, expensive death for vaccine profits and totalitarian control.

The day will come when the carnage from the clot shots will be so obvious it will be undeniable, despite the mass media lies and cover-ups. Traitors of our Republic will have a steep price to pay for betraying Americans and promoting deadly gene therapy shots. This pandemic was planned, and that is no conspiracy theory. The vaccines are planned population reduction agents, and that is no conspiracy theory. The data and clinical trials speak for themselves. Pay close attention. If you’ve already been vaccinated for Covid, you are part of a grand experiment with very dark, costly outcomes. Ask for help, because you need it. Escape the madness of clot shots, masks and CDC advice.

For reliable health news on the internet, tune to Vaccines news for updates on experimental vaccines (all of the Covid shots) that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.

