Major hospital just admitted that common, popular painkiller drugs are developed using human fetal cell lines

Take the use of fetal stem cells for the development of vaccines and other medicines.

On the one hand, the left tries to hide and deny that fetal stem cell lines are used in medicinal research and development, as a way to trick Christians and others who object to the overall concept of fetal death via abortion or any other means to ‘advance’ science.

On the other hand, when they aren’t paying close attention, they admit that even some of the most common over-the-counter treatments and medicines were developed using similar stem cell lines, and that just happened at a hospital in Arkansas.

According to The Western Journala growing number of employees at Conway Regional Hospital are pushing back against a mandate to take the COVID-19 vaccine; hospital administrators who have no patient contact and wouldn’t even have a job if it weren’t for the doctors and nurses and medical support staff that make a hospital run are mandating the shot despite the science behind the vaccines indicating they are nowhere near as safe or effective as they’ve been made out to be.

The staff are seeking a religious exemption from taking the COVID jab because it was developed using fetal stem cells, and as Christians, that offends their sensibilities and violates their belief system. But hospital CEO and president Matt Troup is being too clever by half in forcing employees to get the shot.

“We require the flu vaccine to work here,” Troup said. “With the COVID vaccine, we saw a dramatic increase in the number of exemption requests related to this fetal cell issue.”

The Western Journal adds:

Troup said he believed this increase signaled that employees may be filing for a religious exemption because of health concerns about this specific vaccine rather than deep moral convictions.

In response, he and other administrators developed a so-called “attestation form” that employees requesting an exemption would be forced to sign. The form requires those employees to commit to refraining from everyday medicines such as Tylenol, Pepto-Bismol, ibuprofen, Benadryl and Claritin, among others.

The form says these medicines have used fetal cells during their development, so employees must not take them in order to “support your claim of a ‘sincerely held religious belief.’”

“We feel that if you request an exemption then attesting to that form really should follow,” Troup said. “A lot of this, I believe, is a hesitancy about the vaccine, and so that’s a separate issue than a religious exemption.”

How clever, huh? Except, Troup just revealed that some of the most common medicines Americans take were also developed using fetal stem cell lines, despite claims to the contrary by other leftists who have tried to hide that fact.

“There are multiple issues with Troup’s line of reasoning, but they all revolve around the central idea that groups from the federal government all the way down to a local hospital feel they have the right to impose authoritarian mandates on every American,” the Western Journal noted further, pointing out, as we have, that the Marxist left running Biden’s regime have increasingly exploited the pandemic to push authoritarian control over the masses.

Also, it’s not just the use of fetal stem cell lines that lead some peoples’ religious objections to the vaccine; those people simply believe that injecting something into their bodies is wrong.

But none of that matters: For some reason, this virus, this pandemic, is so much more serious than previous coronavirus-type outbreaks, despite the fact that the recovery rate from COVID-19 without a vaccine was greater than 99 percent.

