German mayor issues decree allowing antivaxx protesters to be SHOT on sight

Energy at the Cellular LevelThe mayor of a town in southern Germany issued a decree allowing the use of weapons to suppress anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protesters. He argued that such a method constituted a “proportionate and necessary” response against demonstrators.

Ostfildern Mayor Christof Bolay issued the “general decree” banning anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown assemblies on January 26. It took effect on Jan. 28. Bolay’s decree permitted the use of “direct coercion” – including physical violence and the use of weapons – against those protesting against Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines and restrictions.

It is unknown whether the municipal council had any involvement in the issue. The decree stated that the use of weapons and physical violence is “proportionate and necessary” as there are no other means to discourage potential anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown marchers.

“In order to ensure that the ban on assembly is observed, the use of direct coercion, i.e. the influence on people through simple physical violence, tools of physical violence or the use of weapons is … proportionate after weighing up the conflicting interests [and] necessary,” said the Jan. 26 edict.

Interestingly, the town in southern Germany has yet to host any so-called “anti-vaccine walks.” The last recorded “walk” that happened in the town had less than 150 participants in it.

Nevertheless, several politicians in the Bundestag – Germany’s parliament – denounced Bolay’s decree.

Bundestag member Jan Korte of the Left Party slammed the order as “simply unconstitutional, completely disproportionate and characterized by an authoritarian understanding of the state.” He added: “The freedom of assembly and demonstration is an integral part of the democratic constitutional state.”

Alice Weidel, who leads the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, said that leaders such as Bolay “are going on a dangerous [and] wrong path that threatens the rule of law and democracy.” She reiterated that “blanket bans and threats of violence are a disproportionate and illegal attack on a central right to freedom.” (Related: Worldwide protests erupt against deadly vaccines that are KILLING people at an alarming rate.)

German officials express concern, disdain over protests

Despite opposition by some politicians, other officials concurred with Bolay’s decree. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said of the protests: “The demonstrations are increasing, [but] what is increasing above all is the increased participation of right-wing extremists. Faeser, who is a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, compared the walks as a form of “rebellion against the state.”

Thomas Strobl, the interior minister of Baden-Wurttemberg state where Ostfildern is located, shared his federal counterpart’s sentiments. “Decent citizens do not take part in prohibited demonstrations. They also follow police requests and abide by the rules,” he said.

On the other hand, Bavaria Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann warned against lumping the protests and the protesters together. “It is part of the freedom of expression and assembly that opponents of [coronavirus] measures and critics of compulsory [COVID-19] vaccination can demonstrate,” he said.

Bolay’s edict and the comments by other German politicians about it came as the federal government voiced out its “serious concern” over anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests in recent weeks. The numerous protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions are the most widespread in the country’s history.

A report by German newspaper Die Welt said protests against lockdowns and vaccines took place at more than 1,000 locations nationwide in just one day. “The government is concerned about the decentralized actions,” the broadsheet said, quoting one source that called the “immensity” of the protests “depressing.”

Die Welt cited government figures that stated 1,046 separate protests across Germany, with around 188,000 participants, being reported. “Never before in the history of the Federal Republic [of Germany] have there been demonstrations that are more widespread than in the last few weeks.”

Germany keeps lockdown in place even as the government receives intense criticism from business organizations.

Germany’s COVID vaccine mandate could be delayed due to “bureaucratic hurdles”.

Highly vaccinated Germany experiencing another post-vaccine COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch the video below of Josh Sigurdson talking about anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protests in Germany and other parts of the world.

https://www.brighteon.com/c167d5fc-1007-4bba-a216-35f06cb2ee7b

This video is from the World Alternative Media channel on Brighteon.com.

Fascism.news has more stories about government officials suppressing protests against draconian COVID-19 mandates.

Ramon Tomey 

Sources include:

FreeWestMedia.com

DETV.us

DavidIcke.com

Brighteon.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.