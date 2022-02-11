Here’s the strongest proof yet that vitamin D stops covid in its tracks

Israeli scientists say they have collected the most convincing evidence yet that vitamin D is a powerfully effective remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).
Researchers from Bar Ilan University and the Galilee Medical Center say that vitamin D is so effective at preventing serious illness or death that it can now be predicted how a person will fare based on nothing more than his age and vitamin D levels.
Vitamin D deficiency, they found, is a major risk factor for infection. The lower a person’s levels, the greater his chance of getting sick, the peer-reviewed research, which was published in the journal PLOS One, revealed. (Related: Check out this vitamin D guide to learn more about how the sunlight nutrient supports health.)
The study is based on research that was compiled during Israel’s first two “waves” of the virus, which occurred before the so-called “vaccines” were introduced under Operation Warp Speed.
People with the strongest immunity were those with high vitamin D levels, while those with poor immunity were those with low vitamin D levels.
Even though the Middle East receives lots of sun, vitamin D deficiency is said to be widespread there. In Israel, four in five people, or 80 percent, are said to be low on the vitamin, according to a 2011 study.
Supplementing with vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) can help to rectify this, as can exposing one’s skin to natural sunlight, especially during the summertime.
“We found it remarkable, and striking, to see the difference in the chances of becoming a severe patient when you are lacking in vitamin D compared to when you’re not,” said Dr. Amiel Dror, a Galilee Medical Center physician and Bar Ilan researcher who helped conduct the new research.
Optimal vitamin D levels prevent covid infection
While the study was conducted pre-Omicron (Moronic), the fundamentals of the situation remain unchanged. No matter the “variant,” vitamin D provides powerful protection against infection.
“What we’re seeing when vitamin D helps people with COVID infections is a result of its effectiveness in bolstering the immune systems to deal with viral pathogens that attack the respiratory system,” Dror added in a statement to The Times of Israel.
“This is equally relevant for Omicron as it was for previous variants.”
Health authorities in Israel and several other countries are recommending that people supplement with vitamin D if their levels are low. Back in June, preliminary findings revealed that more than one in four coronavirus patients died if they were deficient in vitamin D compared to just three percent of patients with normal levels.
Patients deficient in vitamin D, that same research determined, are also 14 times more likely, on average, to end up in severe or critical condition, or to die from infection.
“We checked a range of timeframes and found that wherever you look over the two years before infection, the correlation between vitamin D and disease severity is extremely strong,” Dror added.
“Because this study gets such a good picture of patients’ vitamin D levels, by looking at a wide timeframe instead of just the time around hospitalization, it offers much stronger support than anything seen so far emphasizing the importance of boosting vitamin D levels during the pandemic.”
Dror further emphasized that his team’s research took every relevant variable into account, rendering the findings solid and supported by complete data.
“People should learn from this that studies pointing to the importance of taking vitamin D are very reliable, and aren’t based on skewed data,” he said.
“And it emphasizes the value of everyone taking a vitamin D supplement during the pandemic, which, consumed in sensible amounts in accordance with official advice, doesn’t have any downside.”
More related news about natural remedies for disease can be found at Cures.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
TimesOfIsrael.com
DrEddyMD.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd