Roadway checkpoints for covid “vaccine” compliance rolling out in Austria… purebloods to be HUNTED by police

Starting on March 15, Austria will conduct random checks for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” certificates, including at traffic stops throughout the country.

The new papers, please plan is set to expire on Jan. 31, 2024. Until that time, every unvaccinated Austrian will now face as many as four separate fines per year, each one increasing up to €3,400 (about $3,884).

President Alexander Van der Bellen signed the new rules into law, which exempt only pregnant people and those confirmed to have health effects affected by the injections. People who have been previously infected with covid are also exempt.

Austria to create official registry of the “fully vaccinated” so it can target the unvaccinated with persecution

In addition to the checkpoints, the Austrian government is also working on an official registry of everyone in the country who has been vaccinated. Using this, the government will then be able to more easily target the unvaccinated.

Similar to the citizen registries that were set up in the country during World War II, Austria is once again targeting a minority group with persecution – and probably executioneventually.

Germany is attempting similar protocols in an effort to force compliance among its citizens. Together, Germany and Austria, just like during WWII, are leading the charge to create a two-tiered society of desirables (the vaccinated) and undesirables (the unvaccinated).

Denmark, conversely, recently ended almost all of its Fauci Flu restrictions, as did The Netherlands.

Austrian authorities revealed that from Feb. 1, 2022, two-dose injections are only valid for 180 days at a time, the only exception being under 18-year-olds who are being given 210 days.

When it comes to entering the country, the “fully vaccinated” will have 270 days before they are required to get “boosted.”

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), 72.8 percent of the Austrian population has now received “primary” vaccination for the Wuhan Flu, which is about 2.3 percent more than the average EU/EEA population uptake.

About 54.1 percent of the country has so far received a booster shot, a figure that will need to increase unless the double-vaxxed want to incur fines and other harassment from the government.

In Germany, 74 percent of the population is double-vaxxed while 52.8 percent have taken a third booster dose.

Denmark actually has an even higher compliance rate at 81.5 percent of its population double-injected and 61.2 percent having received the booster shot. A total of 83.2 percent of the country is partially vaccinated, meaning one dose of an mRNA (messenger RNA) injection.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 231,697 positive cases of the Fauci Flu were registered in Austria over the past week in addition to 84 deaths. Since the plandemic was launched, nearly two million positive cases were reported in the country along with 13,671 deaths.

A reader at Natural News wrote an Ayn Rand quote that he says embodies what is currently going on in places like Austria:

“We are fast approaching the stage of ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force.”

Another somewhat tongue-in-cheek wrote that the Austrian government should reopen its Mauthausen concentration camp to house the unvaccinated.

“They have put a new writing on top of the main gate: Impfung Macht Frei,” which translated into English means “Vaccination sets you free.”

“Communists run Austria,” wrote someone else. “No one wants to be associated with Bolsheviks who liquidated at least 20 million Christians in Russia and elsewhere in Europe BEFORE WW2 started, they’d rather be Nazi.”

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” injuries and deaths can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SchengenVisaInfo.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts