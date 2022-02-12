Roadway checkpoints for covid “vaccine” compliance rolling out in Austria… purebloods to be HUNTED by police

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.Starting on March 15, Austria will conduct random checks for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” certificates, including at traffic stops throughout the country.

The new papers, please plan is set to expire on Jan. 31, 2024. Until that time, every unvaccinated Austrian will now face as many as four separate fines per year, each one increasing up to €3,400 (about $3,884).

President Alexander Van der Bellen signed the new rules into law, which exempt only pregnant people and those confirmed to have health effects affected by the injections. People who have been previously infected with covid are also exempt.

Austria to create official registry of the “fully vaccinated” so it can target the unvaccinated with persecution

In addition to the checkpoints, the Austrian government is also working on an official registry of everyone in the country who has been vaccinated. Using this, the government will then be able to more easily target the unvaccinated.

Similar to the citizen registries that were set up in the country during World War II, Austria is once again targeting a minority group with persecution – and probably executioneventually.

Germany is attempting similar protocols in an effort to force compliance among its citizens. Together, Germany and Austria, just like during WWII, are leading the charge to create a two-tiered society of desirables (the vaccinated) and undesirables (the unvaccinated).

Denmark, conversely, recently ended almost all of its Fauci Flu restrictions, as did The Netherlands.

Austrian authorities revealed that from Feb. 1, 2022, two-dose injections are only valid for 180 days at a time, the only exception being under 18-year-olds who are being given 210 days.

When it comes to entering the country, the “fully vaccinated” will have 270 days before they are required to get “boosted.”

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), 72.8 percent of the Austrian population has now received “primary” vaccination for the Wuhan Flu, which is about 2.3 percent more than the average EU/EEA population uptake.

About 54.1 percent of the country has so far received a booster shot, a figure that will need to increase unless the double-vaxxed want to incur fines and other harassment from the government.

In Germany, 74 percent of the population is double-vaxxed while 52.8 percent have taken a third booster dose.

Denmark actually has an even higher compliance rate at 81.5 percent of its population double-injected and 61.2 percent having received the booster shot. A total of 83.2 percent of the country is partially vaccinated, meaning one dose of an mRNA (messenger RNA) injection.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 231,697 positive cases of the Fauci Flu were registered in Austria over the past week in addition to 84 deaths. Since the plandemic was launched, nearly two million positive cases were reported in the country along with 13,671 deaths.

A reader at Natural News wrote an Ayn Rand quote that he says embodies what is currently going on in places like Austria:

“We are fast approaching the stage of ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force.”

Another somewhat tongue-in-cheek wrote that the Austrian government should reopen its Mauthausen concentration camp to house the unvaccinated.

“They have put a new writing on top of the main gate: Impfung Macht Frei,” which translated into English means “Vaccination sets you free.”

“Communists run Austria,” wrote someone else. “No one wants to be associated with Bolsheviks who liquidated at least 20 million Christians in Russia and elsewhere in Europe BEFORE WW2 started, they’d rather be Nazi.”

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” injuries and deaths can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

SchengenVisaInfo.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.