Dr. Judy Mikovits: Never bypass innate immune response, never get the COVID shot

Well-known molecular biologist Dr. Judy Mikovits told the public they should never bypass innate immune response and never get another Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) shot in an interview with Robert Scott Bell during the Wellness Parenting and Health and Freedom Expo at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.

“That’s what everybody needs to know. Never bypass that innate immune response. Never get another shot. Let’s just say for the next three years because by then nobody will ever get one again because we won’t see it. And it doesn’t matter what they say because they’ve released it already. It’s always been in the injections, whether it be influenza, they are all synthetic viruses. What we have to realize is that SARS CoV-2 is a synthetic virus in a synthetic monkey cell,” the New York Times best-selling author Mikovits explained.

“And this is what Luc Montagnier, Frank Ruscetti and I said all along. It’s the innate immune response. Don’t bypass the innate. Don’t bypass your frontline mucosal surfaces. Keep your skin healthy, keep your gut healthy, keep your nose healthy, keep your eyes healthy. Don’t block the production of good glutathione and type 1 interferon.”(Related: Coronavirus found to suppress immune response, but this new therapy can restore immune function)

She also took note of what the late French virologist Montagnier said about keeping the immune system healthy and keeping the mycoplasma mold and opportunistic infections away.

Mikovits pointed out that taking the COVID injection is going to cripple the human immune system with all the other toxins.

Bell, host of “The Robert Scott Bell Show” on Brighteon.TV, agreed. He said the vaccine would increase a person’s vulnerability to diseases, and that it brings all the weaknesses the people have.

According to Mikovits, people must wake up and realize that they don’t need more injections or ingestion of genetically modified organisms or GMOs in their bodies. She added that people must keep their minds strong and change their mindset.

The author of “Plague of Corruption” also talked about the people that were saying bad things about her when she released the said book in 2020. She mentioned an article entitled “XMRV, COVID and the Toxic Legacy of Dr. Judy Mikovits,” which the biochemist said was done by people who want to take down her book.

Mikovits added that she and Ruscetti are being discredited for their work on human retrovirology.

COVID scam made possible by HIV scam

She also talked about Dr. Robert Gallo and his research on HIV or the human immunodeficiency virus.

Bell said the whole COVID scam was made possible by the HIV scam. He also mentioned that AZT, a drug used to delay the development of AIDS or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome in patients infected with HIV, destroyed the lives of countless people because it was a failed chemo drug that was toxic.

Mikovits said the lymphadenopathy associated virus that Gallo and Dr. Anthony Fauci put out as HIV was a gain of function virus from monkey kidney cells. She also compared AZT with remdesivir, the drug used by hospitals to treat COVID-19.

Bell said it was like history repeating itself. He added that those in the medical field need to outsmart the “bad guys” and prevent what they are trying to accomplish with their nefarious schemes.

Follow Plague.info for more news and information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video below to know more about innate immune response and the COVID-19 vaccines.

https://www.brighteon.com/6d6b76b4-9e48-4d6d-9808-ac9b112560e8

This video is from the BrighteonTV channel on Brighteon.com.

