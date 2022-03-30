Hunter Biden’s investment firm partnered with Ukrainian researchers to “isolate deadly pathogens” using money from Obama’s defense department

An investment firm headed up by fake "president" Joe Biden's son Hunter was a leading financial backer of a plandemictracking and response company that was identifying and isolating deadly pathogens at bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine.

Hunter’s firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), a subsidiary of the Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinze-founded Rosemont Capital, received funding from Barack Hussein Obama through that regime’s Department of Defense (DoD), The National Pulse confirmed.

Both Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former U.S. Secretary of State and current Biden regime “climate czar” John Kerry, are managing directors at RSTP.

Among the many companies listed in archived versions of RSTP’s portfolio was Metabiota, a company that claims to detect, track and analyze emerging infectious diseases. Metabiota, as we reported, has been conducting biological experiments in Ukraine, Africa and elsewhere at the direction of the Pentagon.

RSTP’s first round of funding came in 2015 to the tune of $30 million. Former managing director and co-founder Neil Callahan, whose name appears numerous times on Hunter’s infamous laptop, sits on Metabiota’s Board of Directors alongside former Clinton official Rob Walker.

In July 2021, Metabiota, Hunter and his investment firm, and EcoHealth Alliance worked closely with Tony Fauci’s National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), as well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China where the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is believed to have emerged.

The Pulse revealed that not only has Hunter Biden been involved in plandemic financing and other operations, but also that much of it was done in Ukraine, where Pentagon-run biolabs litter the land.

These Ukrainian labs to which Hunter is connected handle “especially dangerous pathogens.” And the U.S. government is funding them with American taxpayer dollars, is the gist of it.

Has the Biden crime family syndicate been profiting from the creation and release of deadly bioweapons?

In 2016, U.S. military officials and their Ukrainian counterparts met to discuss “cooperation in surveillance and prevention of especially dangerous infectious diseases, including zoonotic diseases in Ukraine and neighboring countries.” This was several years before the Fauci Flu appeared.

At this meeting were representatives from the Biden-linked Metabiota biotech company, as well as agents from the DoD, Black & Veatch, and other Biden-linked groups and entities.

“The meeting focused on existing frameworks, regulatory coordination, and ongoing cooperative projects in research, surveillance and diagnostics of a number of dangerous zoonotic diseases, such as avian influenza, leptospirosis, Crimea Congo hemorrhagic fever, and brucellosis,” a summary of the meeting explains.

Various government contracts were forced to funnel cash into Metabiota and the Ukrainian biolabs, which used it for “research projects.” One such project involved isolating strains of deadly pathogens such as the “virulent African Swine Fever Virus.”

These labs also worked with anthrax, which was tampered and experimented with using dogs, much like how Fauci’s coronavirus research experiments were performed on beagles.

A paper about the anthrax project claims it was done “to better understand anthrax epizootiology in Ukraine,” where samples were collected from wild boar serum. These samples were then tested for antibodies to B. anthracis to assess whether the animals were associated with “livestock anthrax hotspots.”

A Ukrainian researcher named Artem Skrypnyk, affiliated with Metabiota, worked as the Veterinary Project Coordinator under Biden before moving on to work as the Technical Officer for Laboratories at the World Health Organization (WHO).

It turns out that Metabiota has an office in Kiev, which is among Vladimir Putin’s military targets.

“The revelation surrounding President Joe Biden’s son’s financial involvement with Ukrainian biological laboratories experimenting with pathogens, animals, and anthrax follows The National Pulse unearthing Metabiota’s ties to EcoHealth Alliance, a key entity in the origins of COVID-19 and cover-up efforts,” the Pulse reported.

More related news about the Biden crime family can be found at Treason.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheNationalPulse.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

