Police arrest one of Reiner Fuellmich’s grand jury lawyers, place her in custody in effort to block investigations into global vaccine crimes

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.Virginie de Araujo-Rechhia, a French lawyer on Reiner Fuellmich’s Grand Jury team, has reportedly been arrested at her home and taken into custody.

On Mar. 22, 2022, de Araujo-Rechhia was picked up by police amid her work with three different citizens’ associations in France that are trying to bring criminal charges against politicians who voted for an Aug. 5, 2021, law that brought in a wave of repressive Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions.

The full circumstances surrounding de Araujo-Rechhia’s arrest remain unknown. Most of the news outlets reporting on it say that her current whereabouts are unknown.

“We don’t fully know the circumstances under which such a measure was decided and what she is being charged with,” one reported explained. “We have been trying since this morning to determine where she has been taken.”

“All our efforts in this regard have so far been in vain. Thanks for circulating this message, without changing a single word. We’ll keep you informed as soon as possible.”

Governments conspire with the media to spread “panic propaganda 24/7,” Fuellmich says

In case you missed it, Fuellmich assembled a coalition of lawyers and judges to prosecute the crimes against humanity that were committed in the name of “public health.”

Dubbed the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion, this coalition recently gathered in Germany, where Fuellmich is from, to compile all of the details about what corrupt leaders have done under the directive of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“This case, involving the most heinous crimes against humanity committed under the guise of a corona pandemic, looks complicated only at first glance,” Fuellmich said in his opening statement.

“One, there is no corona pandemic, but only a PCR test ‘plandemic’ fueled by an elaborate psychological operation designed to create a constant state of panic among the world’s population. This agenda has been long planned.”

One of the people who joined Fuellmich was de Araujo-Rechhia, who is now apparently being targeted by the state, potentially in retaliation for her work on the project.

In France, conditions degraded quickly under the authoritarian leadership of Emmanuel Macron, who imposed harsh restrictions on the French people, including Fauci Flu “vaccine passports.”

There were massive protests against Macron’s fascism, but ultimately France was still plunged into a tyrannical nightmare under his directives.

A similar situation occurred in Germany, Fuellmich’s homeland, where leaders similarly imposed harsh measures aimed at stopping society from living any kind of normal life.

“[Covid’s] ultimately unsuccessful precursor was the swine flu some 12 years ago, and it was cooked up by a group of super rich psychopathic and sociopathic people who hate and fear people at the same time, have no empathy, and are driven by the desire to gain full control over all of us, the people of the world,” Fuellmich says about how this was all tried before.

According to Fuellmich, governments work together with the corporate-controlled media to spread “panic propaganda 24/7.” This is what he, de Araujo-Rechhia and others involved with the fight are trying to stop.

As we learn more about the situation with de Araujo-Rechhia, we will keep you informed about it in follow-up articles.

“Does this jury have real power to enforce their decisions? Only if the military and police forces of many countries listened to them,” commented someone at Natural News about Fuellmich’s Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion.

“In the modern world neither national nor international law is functioning any more. For modern rulers an agenda is more important than any law or established convention.”

The latest news about the ongoing fight against the plandemic tyrants can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

HumansAreFree.com

DrEddyMD.com

Happy, Healthy, Hemp

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.