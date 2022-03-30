Police arrest one of Reiner Fuellmich’s grand jury lawyers, place her in custody in effort to block investigations into global vaccine crimes

Virginie de Araujo-Rechhia, a French lawyer on Reiner Fuellmich’s Grand Jury team, has reportedly been arrested at her home and taken into custody.

On Mar. 22, 2022, de Araujo-Rechhia was picked up by police amid her work with three different citizens’ associations in France that are trying to bring criminal charges against politicians who voted for an Aug. 5, 2021, law that brought in a wave of repressive Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions.

The full circumstances surrounding de Araujo-Rechhia’s arrest remain unknown. Most of the news outlets reporting on it say that her current whereabouts are unknown.

“We don’t fully know the circumstances under which such a measure was decided and what she is being charged with,” one reported explained. “We have been trying since this morning to determine where she has been taken.”

“All our efforts in this regard have so far been in vain. Thanks for circulating this message, without changing a single word. We’ll keep you informed as soon as possible.”

Governments conspire with the media to spread “panic propaganda 24/7,” Fuellmich says

In case you missed it, Fuellmich assembled a coalition of lawyers and judges to prosecute the crimes against humanity that were committed in the name of “public health.”

Dubbed the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion, this coalition recently gathered in Germany, where Fuellmich is from, to compile all of the details about what corrupt leaders have done under the directive of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“This case, involving the most heinous crimes against humanity committed under the guise of a corona pandemic, looks complicated only at first glance,” Fuellmich said in his opening statement.

“One, there is no corona pandemic, but only a PCR test ‘plandemic’ fueled by an elaborate psychological operation designed to create a constant state of panic among the world’s population. This agenda has been long planned.”

One of the people who joined Fuellmich was de Araujo-Rechhia, who is now apparently being targeted by the state, potentially in retaliation for her work on the project.

In France, conditions degraded quickly under the authoritarian leadership of Emmanuel Macron, who imposed harsh restrictions on the French people, including Fauci Flu “vaccine passports.”

There were massive protests against Macron’s fascism, but ultimately France was still plunged into a tyrannical nightmare under his directives.

A similar situation occurred in Germany, Fuellmich’s homeland, where leaders similarly imposed harsh measures aimed at stopping society from living any kind of normal life.

“[Covid’s] ultimately unsuccessful precursor was the swine flu some 12 years ago, and it was cooked up by a group of super rich psychopathic and sociopathic people who hate and fear people at the same time, have no empathy, and are driven by the desire to gain full control over all of us, the people of the world,” Fuellmich says about how this was all tried before.

According to Fuellmich, governments work together with the corporate-controlled media to spread “panic propaganda 24/7.” This is what he, de Araujo-Rechhia and others involved with the fight are trying to stop.

As we learn more about the situation with de Araujo-Rechhia, we will keep you informed about it in follow-up articles.

“Does this jury have real power to enforce their decisions? Only if the military and police forces of many countries listened to them,” commented someone at Natural News about Fuellmich’s Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion.

“In the modern world neither national nor international law is functioning any more. For modern rulers an agenda is more important than any law or established convention.”

The latest news about the ongoing fight against the plandemic tyrants can be found at Pandemic.news.

