Study reveals Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can potentially alter DNA in human liver cells

A study published in the journal MDPI found that Pfizer’s supposedly safe Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine can potentially alter DNA in human livers.

For the study, scientists from Lund University (LU) in Sweden discovered that the mRNA from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) can be reverse-transcribed into DNA in human liver cells outside the living body.

Transcription refers to the normal process by which mammalian cells use DNA to synthesize a molecule of RNA before translating the RNA into protein. Meanwhile, reverse-transcription occurs when the cells use RNA molecules to synthesize DNA.

In the LU study, researchers found that mRNA from the Pfizer vaccine can be reverse-transcribed into DNA fragments within the cells of a human liver cell line in vitro or outside the living body. This means the researchers witnessed the reverse-transcription process in a lab outside the human body instead of observing the reverse-transcription in a human who was vaccinated.

The authors said that continued research can help determine if the BNT162b2-derived DNA can integrate into human chromosomes.

If vaccine-derived mRNA can be reverse-transcribed into DNA, and then integrated into the chromosomal DNA in a cell, the cell could keep making spike proteins indefinitely. If that happens and the spike proteins continued to “present” on the cell’s surface, the immune system would target those cells for destruction, which could cause organ damage. (Related: Covid “vaccine” spike proteins destroy DNA repair pathways, paving the way for CANCER to grow and spread.)

Additionally, the DNA would be replicated each time the cell divides, which could produce an entire cell line that is potentially capable of generating spike proteins. And if the Pfizer vaccine-derived DNA is integrated into human genomic DNA, this could result in the genetic modification of the germline or the DNA within egg or sperm cells. If this happens, the genetic modification could be inherited.

Preclinical data from Pfizer’s animal studies found that small amounts of BNT162b2 end up in the ovaries and testes after injection. If BNT162b2 DNA is integrated into an important gene in an egg or sperm cell and disrupts the expression of that gene, it could harm the resulting embryo.

Real-world data links Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of deaths

There have been many adverse events linked to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine based on different sources like the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The LU paper itself lists several adverse events linked to the vaccine. A court-ordered document released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showed that there were 1,232 deaths recorded in recipients of Pfizer’s vaccine during the first three months of the its rollout.

Those deaths were a subset of 42,086 case reports listing 158,893 adverse events during the time period.

Amid the evidence of injuries and deaths linked to the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, researchers urge more experts to re-examine claims made by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health authorities that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is “safe and effective.”

In the LU study, scientists cited a 2021 study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that showed how the RNA of the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome or the DNA within the nucleus of human cells.

Results of the MIT study revealed that the viral-derived DNA appeared to integrate into human DNA. The researchers believe this could explain why some patients continued to test positive for coronavirus after taking PCR tests even after they have recovered from the infection.

The Pfizer vaccine contains RNA that codes for part of SARS-CoV-2 so the LU team investigated the possibility that it could also be reverse-transcribed in human cells. The authors of the LU study also said that Pfizer’s assessment report to the European Medical Association (EMA) did not include genotoxicity or carcinogenicity studies, and made no mention on whether the vaccine crosses the placenta.

According to the EMA report, the distribution of the vaccine’s lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and ribonucleic acids (RNAs) was observed mainly in the liver, adrenal glands, spleen, ovaries and testes over 48 hours. Maximum concentrations in these tissues were observed eight to 48 hours after the injection.

For the LU study, researchers studied Huh7, a human liver cell line, because of the temporary effects on the liver and high concentration of BNT162b2 in the liver after injection as reported in the EMA assessment report.

The scientists also presented evidence that the RNA in the Pfizer vaccine could enter the Huh7 cells in vitro. The key finding showed that once in the liver cells, the Pfizer mRNA is reverse-transcribed into DNA within six hours.

While the study itself does not show if there is a mechanism that can explain why there are adverse events associated with the Pfizer vaccine, the findings suggest that continued study can help determine if the vaccine-derived DNA integrates into the human genome.

And if the vaccine-derived DNA does integrate into human genomic DNA, it could disrupt gene expression and cause adverse events.

