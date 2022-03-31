Study reveals Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can potentially alter DNA in human liver cells

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.A study published in the journal MDPI found that Pfizer’s supposedly safe Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine can potentially alter DNA in human livers.

For the study, scientists from Lund University (LU) in Sweden discovered that the mRNA from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) can be reverse-transcribed into DNA in human liver cells outside the living body.

Transcription refers to the normal process by which mammalian cells use DNA to synthesize a molecule of RNA before translating the RNA into protein. Meanwhile, reverse-transcription occurs when the cells use RNA molecules to synthesize DNA.

In the LU study, researchers found that mRNA from the Pfizer vaccine can be reverse-transcribed into DNA fragments within the cells of a human liver cell line in vitro or outside the living body. This means the researchers witnessed the reverse-transcription process in a lab outside the human body instead of observing the reverse-transcription in a human who was vaccinated.

The authors said that continued research can help determine if the BNT162b2-derived DNA can integrate into human chromosomes.

If vaccine-derived mRNA can be reverse-transcribed into DNA, and then integrated into the chromosomal DNA in a cell, the cell could keep making spike proteins indefinitely. If that happens and the spike proteins continued to “present” on the cell’s surface, the immune system would target those cells for destruction, which could cause organ damage. (Related: Covid “vaccine” spike proteins destroy DNA repair pathways, paving the way for CANCER to grow and spread.)

Additionally, the DNA would be replicated each time the cell divides, which could produce an entire cell line that is potentially capable of generating spike proteins. And if the Pfizer vaccine-derived DNA is integrated into human genomic DNA, this could result in the genetic modification of the germline or the DNA within egg or sperm cells. If this happens, the genetic modification could be inherited.

Preclinical data from Pfizer’s animal studies found that small amounts of BNT162b2 end up in the ovaries and testes after injection. If BNT162b2 DNA is integrated into an important gene in an egg or sperm cell and disrupts the expression of that gene, it could harm the resulting embryo.

Real-world data links Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of deaths

There have been many adverse events linked to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine based on different sources like the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The LU paper itself lists several adverse events linked to the vaccine. A court-ordered document released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showed that there were 1,232 deaths recorded in recipients of Pfizer’s vaccine during the first three months of the its rollout.

Those deaths were a subset of 42,086 case reports listing 158,893 adverse events during the time period.

Amid the evidence of injuries and deaths linked to the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, researchers urge more experts to re-examine claims made by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health authorities that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is “safe and effective.”

In the LU study, scientists cited a 2021 study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that showed how the RNA of the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome or the DNA within the nucleus of human cells.

Results of the MIT study revealed that the viral-derived DNA appeared to integrate into human DNA. The researchers believe this could explain why some patients continued to test positive for coronavirus after taking PCR tests even after they have recovered from the infection.

The Pfizer vaccine contains RNA that codes for part of SARS-CoV-2 so the LU team investigated the possibility that it could also be reverse-transcribed in human cells. The authors of the LU study also said that Pfizer’s assessment report to the European Medical Association (EMA) did not include genotoxicity or carcinogenicity studies, and made no mention on whether the vaccine crosses the placenta.

According to the EMA report, the distribution of the vaccine’s lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and ribonucleic acids (RNAs) was observed mainly in the liver, adrenal glands, spleen, ovaries and testes over 48 hours. Maximum concentrations in these tissues were observed eight to 48 hours after the injection.

For the LU study, researchers studied Huh7, a human liver cell line, because of the temporary effects on the liver and high concentration of BNT162b2 in the liver after injection as reported in the EMA assessment report.

The scientists also presented evidence that the RNA in the Pfizer vaccine could enter the Huh7 cells in vitro. The key finding showed that once in the liver cells, the Pfizer mRNA is reverse-transcribed into DNA within six hours.

While the study itself does not show if there is a mechanism that can explain why there are adverse events associated with the Pfizer vaccine, the findings suggest that continued study can help determine if the vaccine-derived DNA integrates into the human genome.

And if the vaccine-derived DNA does integrate into human genomic DNA, it could disrupt gene expression and cause adverse events.

Watch the video below about a woman who got paralyzed after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

https://www.brighteon.com/f7192a48-1bac-484d-9db1-75f876b1234f

This video is from the Freedom Warrior channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

NEJM study proves that methodologies behind covid vaccine research are rigged.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine causes miscarriages, stillbirths.

Recently released Pfizer document shows mRNA COVID-19 vaccine can cause 1,291 different adverse events.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

MDPI.com

Brighteon.com

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.