Tyrannical vaccine mandates continue even as COVID-19 subsides

The world is slowly learning to live with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), but Big Pharma and health authorities insist on enforcing draconian mandates to keep citizens under control.

Through vaccine mandates, the authorities continue to control the people’s right to travel and assemble by requiring vaccine passports. These vaccine mandates also violate the patient-physician relationship by overriding physicians who advise against the vaccine.

U.S. military reprimands soldiers who refused the COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine mandates limit the ability of military personnel to serve the country or earn an honest living. On March 18, the Army announced that it discharged three soldiers who refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of writing, 2,692 Army soldiers have declined the vaccine and the Army has reprimanded 3,251 troops.

Other branches of the Armed Services have done the same. On March 16 the Navy fired 519 sailors and the Air Force terminated 212 personnel on March 15.

Meanwhile, the Marine Corps discharged 1,038 Marines earlier in March.

The other services also began their discharge processes, with the Navy parting ways with 20 personnel and the Air Force with 27. These issues affect America’s military readiness, especially when no one can say for sure when the country will need these experienced and dedicated volunteers.

But these brave soldiers aren’t alone in their fight and several courts are pushing back against the unwarranted vaccine mandates. In federal appellate and district courts, judges are helping to protect the constitutional rights of the country’s military personnel.

In a unanimous decision in favor of Navy SEALs, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans acknowledged that the vaccine demands are “inflexible.”

In U.S. Navy Seals 1-26 v. Biden, which is now before the Supreme Court, the appellate court wrote that during the past seven years, “the Navy has not granted a single religious exemption from any vaccination.” (Related: CDC report shows 40 percent increase in excess deaths among Americans ages 18 to 49.)

Athletes also hindered by vaccine mandates

Vaccine requirements in Canada and New York City are also disrupting the Major League Baseball season. Players who are currently involved in spring training in Florida are being asked about their vaccination status, and some athletes refusing to show their vaccination cards.

In a bid to speak up against vaccine tyranny, some stars have given up their substantial salary for games played in Toronto, Canada, where the authorities continue to require unvaccinated visitors to quarantine for extended periods. There is no reason to quarantine healthy athletes for 14 days for a three-game series in Toronto.

The move is both unnecessary and unjustified as baseball players don’t directly endanger anyone when they play. The issue here is political control rather than public health, and it seems like vaccine mandates will continue indefinitely.

The authorities who run New York City are as oppressive as those who run Canada. New York City, where the Yankees and Mets play all their home games, has extended coronavirus vaccination requirements even after the pandemic has run its course.

Aaron Judge of the Yankees declined to answer when asked early in March if he has been vaccinated. Fortunately for Judge, who finished fourth in the American League Most Valuable Player balloting last season, NYC Mayor Eric Adams recently lifted the vaccine mandate on local athletes and entertainers.

That move by Adams also allowed the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets to play at home on Sunday, March 27, against the Charlotte Hornets. The requirement should be repealed for all employers who value the health freedoms of their employees, not just for professional ballclubs.

Visit Pandemic.news for more news related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoey Sky

