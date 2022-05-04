Whistleblower says CDC, FDA both “altered” covid guidance and “suppressed” findings for political purposes; employees feared “retaliation” for speaking up

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.Investigators from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a government watchdog group, say that more than a dozen top-level employees at both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) manipulated guidance and suppressed findings throughout the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

“Political interference” is one of the things a whistleblower says occurred with scientific reports from both the CDC and the FDA. And anyone who noticed what was going on was deterred from speaking up about it for fear of “retaliation,” which created an environment of fear and deception.

A 37-page report from the GAO shows that neither the CDC nor the FDA had any system in place for reporting allegations of political interference. The two agencies also failed to train staff members in how to spot it in the first place, which allowed for all sorts of manipulation to take place. (Related: The plandemic was never actually about “saving lives,” but rather about controlling them.)

The “disease” phase of the plandemic has now shifted to the COLLAPSE phase

This and other revelations that expose the whole thing as a sham could be why National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Tony Fauci is suddenly backing off on pushing his usual script. He recently appeared on television to declare that the United States is now magically “out of the pandemic phase,” the suggestion being that we are now in the next phase.

Many have been saying for weeks now that the covid portion of the plandemic has, in fact, ended. Now, the world is being shifted to the war phase and the economic collapse phase of what World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab infamously called the “Great Reset.”

Economically speaking, the world is already in collapse mode, though the full impact has yet to manifest. There will also come a food shortage phase followed by a mass starvation phase. All of this was planned out long ago, hence why it is called a plandemic.

The disease phase of the plandemic is now being eclipsed by the collapse phase, which is already in motion. If you thought the death count from “covid” was bad, just wait until the supply chains hit rock bottom and there is no more food on the shelf at the grocery store.

“A few respondents from CDC and [Food and Drug Administration] FDA stated they felt that the potential political interference they observed resulted in the alteration or suppression of scientific findings,” the GAO report explains.

“Some of these respondents believed that this potential political interference may have resulted in the politically motivated alteration of public health guidance or delayed publication of Covid-related scientific findings.”

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) also tampered with and lied about the data, as did the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR). Both institutions are part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which back in February was dubbed as “high risk” for fraud, mismanagement and abuse.

In other words, “science” was not really the determining factor when it came to plandemicguidance. It was politics that drove the narrative, and those politics were unrelenting in pushing maximum tyranny in the form of lockdowns, mask mandates and now “vaccine” mandates.

“Nothing they said made any scientific sense,” wrote someone in the comment section at the Daily Mail (UK) about the decisions that came down from the CDC and the FDA.

“It was all an attempt to cover up Fauci and his friends’ involvement in the scheme, and to make more money for the drug industry, of which Fauci also owns a piece.”

More news coverage about the failing plandemic narrative can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.