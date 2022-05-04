Whistleblower says CDC, FDA both “altered” covid guidance and “suppressed” findings for political purposes; employees feared “retaliation” for speaking up

Investigators from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a government watchdog group, say that more than a dozen top-level employees at both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) manipulated guidance and suppressed findings throughout the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

“Political interference” is one of the things a whistleblower says occurred with scientific reports from both the CDC and the FDA. And anyone who noticed what was going on was deterred from speaking up about it for fear of “retaliation,” which created an environment of fear and deception.

A 37-page report from the GAO shows that neither the CDC nor the FDA had any system in place for reporting allegations of political interference. The two agencies also failed to train staff members in how to spot it in the first place, which allowed for all sorts of manipulation to take place. (Related: The plandemic was never actually about “saving lives,” but rather about controlling them.)

The “disease” phase of the plandemic has now shifted to the COLLAPSE phase

This and other revelations that expose the whole thing as a sham could be why National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Tony Fauci is suddenly backing off on pushing his usual script. He recently appeared on television to declare that the United States is now magically “out of the pandemic phase,” the suggestion being that we are now in the next phase.

Many have been saying for weeks now that the covid portion of the plandemic has, in fact, ended. Now, the world is being shifted to the war phase and the economic collapse phase of what World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab infamously called the “Great Reset.”

Economically speaking, the world is already in collapse mode, though the full impact has yet to manifest. There will also come a food shortage phase followed by a mass starvation phase. All of this was planned out long ago, hence why it is called a plandemic.

The disease phase of the plandemic is now being eclipsed by the collapse phase, which is already in motion. If you thought the death count from “covid” was bad, just wait until the supply chains hit rock bottom and there is no more food on the shelf at the grocery store.

“A few respondents from CDC and [Food and Drug Administration] FDA stated they felt that the potential political interference they observed resulted in the alteration or suppression of scientific findings,” the GAO report explains.

“Some of these respondents believed that this potential political interference may have resulted in the politically motivated alteration of public health guidance or delayed publication of Covid-related scientific findings.”

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) also tampered with and lied about the data, as did the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR). Both institutions are part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which back in February was dubbed as “high risk” for fraud, mismanagement and abuse.

In other words, “science” was not really the determining factor when it came to plandemicguidance. It was politics that drove the narrative, and those politics were unrelenting in pushing maximum tyranny in the form of lockdowns, mask mandates and now “vaccine” mandates.

“Nothing they said made any scientific sense,” wrote someone in the comment section at the Daily Mail (UK) about the decisions that came down from the CDC and the FDA.

“It was all an attempt to cover up Fauci and his friends’ involvement in the scheme, and to make more money for the drug industry, of which Fauci also owns a piece.”

More news coverage about the failing plandemic narrative can be found at Pandemic.news.

