Leftists are angry that “pregnancies” might now “turn into children”

Paratrex® is a blend of all-natural ingredients formulated to eliminate toxic and harmful organisms in the body by creating an environment hostile to them.NBC News and PBS Newscorrespondent Yamiche Alcindor, a black woman, is livid over the revelation that the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to Alcindor, “women of color” like herself will now “be forced to have pregnancies that they cannot afford.” And the worst part, she says, is that “they will then turn into children” – oh, the horror!

Like many other leftist women, Alcindor apparently believes that protecting children in the womb is one of the worst things that could ever happen. She said that the news is “like someone has died” – a funeral, if you will, for legalized abortion.

Alcindor made a trek to the Jackson Women’s Health Organization in Mississippi, an abortion clinic that is at the center of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the SCOTUS case that prompted all of this.

“While conservatives are celebrating the possible end of Roe v. Wade, some women here tell me they feel ‘gutted,’ ‘devastated,’ and ‘like someone has died,’” Alcindor tweeted.

Overturning Roe v. Wade will also over turn “gay marriage,” Alcindor suggests

Alcindor proceeded to tell fill-in host Kristen Welker that “while women are getting the service that they need today, and they’re getting abortion today, their question is how long?” the implication being that we should all feel sorry for these poor women who do not want their babies.

Perhaps they should have thought about that before getting pregnant in the first place. Then they would not “need” to get this “service,” and there would not be a pity party on the Left about potentially losing access to the procedure.

“As is the case with most of the media coverage on the issue, notice how liberal journalists never show an ounce of concern for and compassion towards the babies whose lives are ended,” writes Curtis Houck for mrcNewsBusters.

In Alcindor’s debased opinion, the Supreme Court is out of touch with the average American woman, who apparently hates children so much – and also hates using birth control – that having to bear one after engaging in irresponsible sexual behavior is the worst thing that could ever possibly happen.

“They’re saying … women here are going to be put in danger because they’re going to be forced to have pregnancies and have children that they simply cannot afford, or that they simply do not want that it’s not their choice anymore,” Alcindor went on to complain.

In her view, people “on the ground” want unlimited access to abortion, but politicians are “talking about legislation and talking about what could come next,” meaning no more legalized abortion.

Somehow, the overturning of Roe v. Wade will also affect “gay marriage,” according to Alcindor. Welkner, upon hearing this suggestion, agreed with Alcindor.

Alcindor also talked about “privilege,” claiming that one woman getting an abortion walked up to her with “tears in her eyes and said that she went up to the volunteers to thank the – thank them for their work because she said her as a woman who’s an attorney who has the means and resources that she’ll always be able to get an abortion because she’ll be able to fly to one of what they’re calling the 13 Safe States.”

The United States is being split, in other words, into pro-abortion and pro-life states. And only the “privileged” will be able to cough up enough cash to travel elsewhere to get an abortion if they live in a “red” state.

“Mississippi as a state doesn’t have a lot of safety nets, that the women who are going to be forced to have these children, they’re going to have a really hard time trying to support those children,” Alcindor added.

The latest news about the abortion issue can be found at Abortions.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Newsbusters.org

NaturalNews.com

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature Intended

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.