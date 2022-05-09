Leftists are angry that “pregnancies” might now “turn into children”

NBC News and PBS Newscorrespondent Yamiche Alcindor, a black woman, is livid over the revelation that the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to Alcindor, “women of color” like herself will now “be forced to have pregnancies that they cannot afford.” And the worst part, she says, is that “they will then turn into children” – oh, the horror!

Like many other leftist women, Alcindor apparently believes that protecting children in the womb is one of the worst things that could ever happen. She said that the news is “like someone has died” – a funeral, if you will, for legalized abortion.

Alcindor made a trek to the Jackson Women’s Health Organization in Mississippi, an abortion clinic that is at the center of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the SCOTUS case that prompted all of this.

“While conservatives are celebrating the possible end of Roe v. Wade, some women here tell me they feel ‘gutted,’ ‘devastated,’ and ‘like someone has died,’” Alcindor tweeted.

Overturning Roe v. Wade will also over turn “gay marriage,” Alcindor suggests

Alcindor proceeded to tell fill-in host Kristen Welker that “while women are getting the service that they need today, and they’re getting abortion today, their question is how long?” the implication being that we should all feel sorry for these poor women who do not want their babies.

Perhaps they should have thought about that before getting pregnant in the first place. Then they would not “need” to get this “service,” and there would not be a pity party on the Left about potentially losing access to the procedure.

“As is the case with most of the media coverage on the issue, notice how liberal journalists never show an ounce of concern for and compassion towards the babies whose lives are ended,” writes Curtis Houck for mrcNewsBusters.

In Alcindor’s debased opinion, the Supreme Court is out of touch with the average American woman, who apparently hates children so much – and also hates using birth control – that having to bear one after engaging in irresponsible sexual behavior is the worst thing that could ever possibly happen.

“They’re saying … women here are going to be put in danger because they’re going to be forced to have pregnancies and have children that they simply cannot afford, or that they simply do not want that it’s not their choice anymore,” Alcindor went on to complain.

In her view, people “on the ground” want unlimited access to abortion, but politicians are “talking about legislation and talking about what could come next,” meaning no more legalized abortion.

Somehow, the overturning of Roe v. Wade will also affect “gay marriage,” according to Alcindor. Welkner, upon hearing this suggestion, agreed with Alcindor.

Alcindor also talked about “privilege,” claiming that one woman getting an abortion walked up to her with “tears in her eyes and said that she went up to the volunteers to thank the – thank them for their work because she said her as a woman who’s an attorney who has the means and resources that she’ll always be able to get an abortion because she’ll be able to fly to one of what they’re calling the 13 Safe States.”

The United States is being split, in other words, into pro-abortion and pro-life states. And only the “privileged” will be able to cough up enough cash to travel elsewhere to get an abortion if they live in a “red” state.

“Mississippi as a state doesn’t have a lot of safety nets, that the women who are going to be forced to have these children, they’re going to have a really hard time trying to support those children,” Alcindor added.

The latest news about the abortion issue can be found at Abortions.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Newsbusters.org

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts