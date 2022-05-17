CDC claims COVID vaccines do not cause variants, but provide ZERO evidence to support their claims, ICAN reveals

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to claim that COVID vaccines do not cause variants. When the Informed Consent Actions Network (ICAN) filed a FOIA request challenging the claims, the CDC was forced to admit they did not have any documents or records to back up their supposition.

The CDC continues to dismiss the beneficial role of antigen exposure, natural immunity and host adaptation to SARS-CoV-2 in healthy populations. Instead of promoting healthy immune function and anti-viral treatments to achieve durable immune responses that shut down viral replication, the CDC used terror and control to weaken human adaptation to SARS-CoV-2. This has led to harmful mandates and rushed experimental vaccination campaigns that have only proliferated multiple respiratory illnesses and multiple variants of concern.

CDC refuses to investigate the vaccine’s role in putting selective pressure on coronaviruses

Today, the CDC refuses to investigate how the vaccines cause waning immune responses, and how this could lead to higher viral loads and viral shedding in vaccinated persons

(which leads to new outbreaks of new variants in healthy people). The CDC is hesitant to investigate how the vaccinated become self-replicating spike proteins factories who shed disease-causing agents to others. These mRNA vaccines and their cellular engineering process are a new frontier for vaccine science, and yet the CDC is afraid to investigate how this process may put selective pressure on the original coronavirus strain, forcing mutations.

Instead, the CDC promotes the vaccines as if they are perfect immunizations, with no evidence to support their claims. The CDC asserts that “it is a myth that the vaccines cause variants.”

“FACT: COVID-19 vaccines do not create or cause variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Instead, COVID-19 vaccines can help prevent new variants from emerging,” the CDC website states.

ICAN requested the CDC to produce documentation to support their claim. ICAN submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for “all documents sufficient to support that the immunity conferred by COVID-19 vaccines does not contribute to virus evolution and the emergence of variants.” The CDC responded to ICAN’s requests, admitting that the agency “found no records responsive” to them.

However, the CDC will not remove their false claims from their website: “New variants of a virus happen because the virus that causes COVID-19 constantly changes through a natural ongoing process of mutation (change). As the virus spreads, it has more opportunities to change. High vaccination coverage in a population reduces the spread of the virus and helps prevent new variants from emerging.”

The problem with this claim is that the CDC assumes that the new covid-19 vaccines are synonymous with absolute immunization. This process of acquiring complete and durable immunization did not occur with the covid-19 vaccines, which is why multiple doses were recommended, and why seasonal boosters are being prepared for the future!

CDC knew that the vaccine FAILED to stop infection, put selective pressure on the spike protein and exacerbated outbreaks

In the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the CDC called post-vaccination infections “breakthrough cases.” Then, the agency changed laboratory testing criteria to artificially lower case counts in the vaccinated. Ultimately, the CDC stopped counting “breakthrough cases” altogether because these vaccine-induced outbreaks were confirming the obvious, that the vaccines contribute to new variants and outbreaks.

The CDC knew that “high vaccination coverage” was not synonymous with immunization, and they knew that these vaccines did not reduce the spread of the virus, so how can they suddenly claim that the vaccine “reduces the spread of the virus and helps prevent new variants from emerging?” The variants emerged rapidly after mass vaccination campaigns because the vaccines FAILED, weakened host immunity, put selective pressure on the spike, and contributed to viral shedding. Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a virologist, says the vaccines do not sufficiently neutralize S variants because they elicit sub-optimal S-directed immune pressure which “serves as a breeding ground for even more infectious variants.”

“All COVID-19 vaccines fail in blocking viral transmission, especially transmission of more infectious variants,” said Dr. Vanden Bossche. “This is a huge problem as viral transmission is now increasingly taking place among healthy people in general and vaccines in particular. The resulting sub-optimal S-directed immune pressure serves as a breeding ground for even more infectious variants.”

So where did all the coronavirus variants come from over the past two years? What role do the vaccines play in weakening human immune responses and exacerbating the spread of coronavirus variants? Do the vaccines put selective pressure on the properties of the virus that make it more transmissible? Do waning immune responses within the vaccinated population prove the obvious — that the vaccines are encouraging mutations and prolonging the spread of infections?

